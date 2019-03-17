Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

This Week’s Women’s Top 25 Fared

March 17, 2019 5:09 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

1. Baylor (31-1) beat No. 13 Iowa State 67-49.

2. UConn (31-2) beat UCF 66-45.

3. Notre Dame (30-3) did not play.

4. Mississippi State (30-2) did not play.

        Insight by Carahsoft: DHS, NASA and Interior Department address the evolution of CDM to meet new challenges and provide new capabilities in this free webinar.

Advertisement

5. Louisville (29-3) did not play.

6. Stanford (28-4) did not play.

7. Oregon (29-4) did not play.

8. Iowa (26-6) did not play.

9. Maryland (28-4) did not play.

10. N.C. State (26-5) did not play.

        Senate GOP resolution revives familiar debate over federal retirement, spending cuts

11. Oregon State (24-7) did not play. Next: vs. TBA.

12. Gonzaga (28-4) beat Saint Mary’s 78-77, 2OT; lost to BYU 82-68.

13. Iowa State (25-8) lost to No. 1 Baylor 67-49.

13. Marquette (26-7) beat Georgetown 75-62; lost to DePaul 74-73.

15. Syracuse (24-8) did not play.

16. South Carolina (21-9) did not play.

17. Texas A&M (24-7) did not play.

18. Kentucky (24-7) did not play.

19. Miami (24-8) did not play.

20. UCLA (20-12) did not play.

21. Drake (27-6) beat Valparaiso 86-68; beat Illinois State 65-54; lost to Missouri State 94-79.

22. Texas (23-9) did not play.

23. Arizona State (20-10) did not play.

24. Rice (28-3) beat North Texas 61-43; beat Western Kentucky 64-57; beat Middle Tennessee 69-54.

25. Florida State (23-8) did not play.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|27 SubCon Training Workshops 2019
3|28 2019 Healthcare Blockchain Forum
3|28 Genius Machines - The New Age of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy arrives in Marshall Islands to celebrate pacific partnership

Today in History

1794: Naval Act establishes US Navy

Get our daily newsletter.