This Week’s Women’s Top 25 Fared

1. Baylor (31-1) beat No. 13 Iowa State 67-49.

2. UConn (31-2) beat UCF 66-45.

3. Notre Dame (30-3) did not play.

4. Mississippi State (30-2) did not play.

Advertisement

5. Louisville (29-3) did not play.

6. Stanford (28-4) did not play.

7. Oregon (29-4) did not play.

8. Iowa (26-6) did not play.

9. Maryland (28-4) did not play.

10. N.C. State (26-5) did not play.

11. Oregon State (24-7) did not play. Next: vs. TBA.

12. Gonzaga (28-4) beat Saint Mary’s 78-77, 2OT; lost to BYU 82-68.

13. Iowa State (25-8) lost to No. 1 Baylor 67-49.

13. Marquette (26-7) beat Georgetown 75-62; lost to DePaul 74-73.

15. Syracuse (24-8) did not play.

16. South Carolina (21-9) did not play.

17. Texas A&M (24-7) did not play.

18. Kentucky (24-7) did not play.

19. Miami (24-8) did not play.

20. UCLA (20-12) did not play.

21. Drake (27-6) beat Valparaiso 86-68; beat Illinois State 65-54; lost to Missouri State 94-79.

22. Texas (23-9) did not play.

23. Arizona State (20-10) did not play.

24. Rice (28-3) beat North Texas 61-43; beat Western Kentucky 64-57; beat Middle Tennessee 69-54.

25. Florida State (23-8) did not play.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.