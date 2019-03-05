Thompson IV carries E. Michigan over Ball St. 68-61

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — James Thompson IV had 20 points and 23 rebounds as Eastern Michigan beat Ball St. 68-61 on Tuesday night.

Thompson, who had eight offensive and 15 defensive boards, set a program record for rebounds in a career with 1,432, breaking Kennedy McIntosh’s record, which stood for 47 years.

Paul Jackson had 17 points for Eastern Michigan (15-15, 9-8 Mid-American Conference). Elijah Minnie added 13 points and three blocks.

Tahjai Teague had 15 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks for the Cardinals (15-15, 6-11). Tayler Persons added 13 points. K.J. Walton had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Advertisement

The Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Cardinals on the season. Eastern Michigan defeated Ball St. 84-82 on Jan. 8. Eastern Michigan finishes out the regular season against Toledo on the road on Friday. Ball St. finishes out the regular season against Northern Illinois at home on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.