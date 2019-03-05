Listen Live Sports

Thompson IV carries E. Michigan over Ball St. 68-61

March 5, 2019 10:59 pm
 
YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — James Thompson IV had 20 points and 23 rebounds as Eastern Michigan beat Ball St. 68-61 on Tuesday night.

Thompson, who had eight offensive and 15 defensive boards, set a program record for rebounds in a career with 1,432, breaking Kennedy McIntosh’s record, which stood for 47 years.

Paul Jackson had 17 points for Eastern Michigan (15-15, 9-8 Mid-American Conference). Elijah Minnie added 13 points and three blocks.

Tahjai Teague had 15 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks for the Cardinals (15-15, 6-11). Tayler Persons added 13 points. K.J. Walton had 10 points and seven rebounds.

The Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Cardinals on the season. Eastern Michigan defeated Ball St. 84-82 on Jan. 8. Eastern Michigan finishes out the regular season against Toledo on the road on Friday. Ball St. finishes out the regular season against Northern Illinois at home on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

