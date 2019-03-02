Through Friday, March 1, 2019

|
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Nikita Kucherov, TB
|65
|30
|74
|104
|Patrick Kane, CHI
|63
|40
|54
|94
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|60
|33
|54
|87
|Nathan MacKinnon, COL
|65
|33
|49
|82
|Johnny Gaudreau, CGY
|64
|30
|52
|82
|Mikko Rantanen, COL
|65
|28
|54
|82
|Brayden Point, TB
|63
|36
|44
|80
|Sidney Crosby, PIT
|61
|28
|51
|79
|Leon Draisaitl, EDM
|64
|39
|39
|78
|Steven Stamkos, TB
|65
|33
|44
|77
|Blake Wheeler, WPG
|64
|13
|63
|76
|Alex Ovechkin, WAS
|64
|45
|30
|75
|Brad Marchand, BOS
|63
|26
|49
|75
|Mitchell Marner, TOR
|64
|22
|53
|75
|3 tied with 72 pts.
