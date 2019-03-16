Listen Live Sports

Through Friday, March 15, 2019

March 16, 2019 1:31 am
 
GP G A PTS
Nikita Kucherov, TB 71 35 80 115
Connor McDavid, EDM 66 34 66 100
Patrick Kane, CHI 69 41 58 99
Sidney Crosby, PIT 68 33 59 92
Johnny Gaudreau, CGY 71 34 57 91
Leon Draisaitl, EDM 70 42 47 89
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 71 36 53 89
Mikko Rantanen, COL 71 31 56 87
Brayden Point, TB 69 38 48 86
Blake Wheeler, WPG 70 20 66 86
Brad Marchand, BOS 70 30 55 85
Mitchell Marner, TOR 71 24 61 85
Steven Stamkos, TB 71 35 46 81
Alex Ovechkin, WAS 70 46 33 79
2 tied with 78 pts.

