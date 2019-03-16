Through Friday, March 15, 2019

GP G A PTS Nikita Kucherov, TB 71 35 80 115 Connor McDavid, EDM 66 34 66 100 Patrick Kane, CHI 69 41 58 99 Sidney Crosby, PIT 68 33 59 92 Johnny Gaudreau, CGY 71 34 57 91 Leon Draisaitl, EDM 70 42 47 89 Nathan MacKinnon, COL 71 36 53 89 Mikko Rantanen, COL 71 31 56 87 Brayden Point, TB 69 38 48 86 Blake Wheeler, WPG 70 20 66 86 Brad Marchand, BOS 70 30 55 85 Mitchell Marner, TOR 71 24 61 85 Steven Stamkos, TB 71 35 46 81 Alex Ovechkin, WAS 70 46 33 79 2 tied with 78 pts.

