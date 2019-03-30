Through Friday, March 29, 2019

|
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Nikita Kucherov, TB
|77
|38
|83
|121
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|73
|40
|74
|114
|Patrick Kane, CHI
|76
|41
|63
|104
|Leon Draisaitl, EDM
|77
|47
|54
|101
|Brad Marchand, BOS
|76
|34
|63
|97
|Nathan MacKinnon, COL
|78
|39
|56
|95
|Johnny Gaudreau, CGY
|78
|35
|59
|94
|Sidney Crosby, PIT
|75
|33
|61
|94
|Steven Stamkos, TB
|77
|41
|52
|93
|Brayden Point, TB
|75
|40
|50
|90
|Aleksander Barkov, FLA
|78
|34
|56
|90
|Mitchell Marner, TOR
|77
|25
|65
|90
|Blake Wheeler, WPG
|77
|20
|69
|89
|Mikko Rantanen, COL
|74
|31
|56
|87
|3 tied with 86 pts.
