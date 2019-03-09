Through Friday, March 8, 2019

|
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Nikita Kucherov, TB
|68
|31
|77
|108
|Patrick Kane, CHI
|66
|40
|56
|96
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|63
|33
|61
|94
|Sidney Crosby, PIT
|64
|31
|56
|87
|Mikko Rantanen, COL
|68
|29
|56
|85
|Leon Draisaitl, EDM
|67
|41
|43
|84
|Nathan MacKinnon, COL
|68
|34
|50
|84
|Johnny Gaudreau, CGY
|68
|30
|54
|84
|Blake Wheeler, WPG
|67
|19
|64
|83
|Mitchell Marner, TOR
|67
|24
|58
|82
|Brayden Point, TB
|66
|37
|44
|81
|Brad Marchand, BOS
|66
|27
|53
|80
|Steven Stamkos, TB
|68
|34
|45
|79
|Alex Ovechkin, WAS
|67
|46
|31
|77
|3 tied with 75 pts.
