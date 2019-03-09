Listen Live Sports

Through Friday, March 8, 2019

March 9, 2019 1:15 am
 
GP G A PTS
Nikita Kucherov, TB 68 31 77 108
Patrick Kane, CHI 66 40 56 96
Connor McDavid, EDM 63 33 61 94
Sidney Crosby, PIT 64 31 56 87
Mikko Rantanen, COL 68 29 56 85
Leon Draisaitl, EDM 67 41 43 84
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 68 34 50 84
Johnny Gaudreau, CGY 68 30 54 84
Blake Wheeler, WPG 67 19 64 83
Mitchell Marner, TOR 67 24 58 82
Brayden Point, TB 66 37 44 81
Brad Marchand, BOS 66 27 53 80
Steven Stamkos, TB 68 34 45 79
Alex Ovechkin, WAS 67 46 31 77
3 tied with 75 pts.

