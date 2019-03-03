Through Saturday, March 2, 2019

GP G A PTS Nikita Kucherov, TB 66 31 75 106 Patrick Kane, CHI 64 40 54 94 Connor McDavid, EDM 61 33 57 90 Johnny Gaudreau, CGY 65 30 53 83 Sidney Crosby, PIT 62 29 54 83 Nathan MacKinnon, COL 65 33 49 82 Mikko Rantanen, COL 65 28 54 82 Leon Draisaitl, EDM 65 40 41 81 Brayden Point, TB 64 36 44 80 Mitchell Marner, TOR 65 23 55 78 Steven Stamkos, TB 66 33 44 77 Brad Marchand, BOS 64 27 49 76 Blake Wheeler, WPG 64 13 63 76 Alex Ovechkin, WAS 64 45 30 75 Sebastian Aho, CAR 65 27 46 73 2 tied with 72 pts.

