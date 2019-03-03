Listen Live Sports

Through Saturday, March 2, 2019

March 3, 2019 1:25 am
 
GP G A PTS
Nikita Kucherov, TB 66 31 75 106
Patrick Kane, CHI 64 40 54 94
Connor McDavid, EDM 61 33 57 90
Johnny Gaudreau, CGY 65 30 53 83
Sidney Crosby, PIT 62 29 54 83
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 65 33 49 82
Mikko Rantanen, COL 65 28 54 82
Leon Draisaitl, EDM 65 40 41 81
Brayden Point, TB 64 36 44 80
Mitchell Marner, TOR 65 23 55 78
Steven Stamkos, TB 66 33 44 77
Brad Marchand, BOS 64 27 49 76
Blake Wheeler, WPG 64 13 63 76
Alex Ovechkin, WAS 64 45 30 75
Sebastian Aho, CAR 65 27 46 73
2 tied with 72 pts.

