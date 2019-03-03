Through Saturday, March 2, 2019

|
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Nikita Kucherov, TB
|66
|31
|75
|106
|Patrick Kane, CHI
|64
|40
|54
|94
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|61
|33
|57
|90
|Johnny Gaudreau, CGY
|65
|30
|53
|83
|Sidney Crosby, PIT
|62
|29
|54
|83
|Nathan MacKinnon, COL
|65
|33
|49
|82
|Mikko Rantanen, COL
|65
|28
|54
|82
|Leon Draisaitl, EDM
|65
|40
|41
|81
|Brayden Point, TB
|64
|36
|44
|80
|Mitchell Marner, TOR
|65
|23
|55
|78
|Steven Stamkos, TB
|66
|33
|44
|77
|Brad Marchand, BOS
|64
|27
|49
|76
|Blake Wheeler, WPG
|64
|13
|63
|76
|Alex Ovechkin, WAS
|64
|45
|30
|75
|Sebastian Aho, CAR
|65
|27
|46
|73
|2 tied with 72 pts.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.