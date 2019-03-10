Through Saturday, March 9, 2019

GP G A PTS Nikita Kucherov, TB 69 33 77 110 Patrick Kane, CHI 67 40 57 97 Connor McDavid, EDM 64 33 63 96 Nathan MacKinnon, COL 69 35 52 87 Sidney Crosby, PIT 65 31 56 87 Leon Draisaitl, EDM 68 41 45 86 Mikko Rantanen, COL 69 30 56 86 Johnny Gaudreau, CGY 68 30 54 84 Blake Wheeler, WPG 67 19 64 83 Brayden Point, TB 67 37 45 82 Mitchell Marner, TOR 68 24 58 82 Brad Marchand, BOS 67 28 53 81 Steven Stamkos, TB 69 34 45 79 Alex Ovechkin, WAS 67 46 31 77 Sebastian Aho, CAR 68 30 47 77 1 tied with 76 pts.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.