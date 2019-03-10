Listen Live Sports

Through Saturday, March 9, 2019

March 10, 2019 1:08 am
 
GP G A PTS
Nikita Kucherov, TB 69 33 77 110
Patrick Kane, CHI 67 40 57 97
Connor McDavid, EDM 64 33 63 96
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 69 35 52 87
Sidney Crosby, PIT 65 31 56 87
Leon Draisaitl, EDM 68 41 45 86
Mikko Rantanen, COL 69 30 56 86
Johnny Gaudreau, CGY 68 30 54 84
Blake Wheeler, WPG 67 19 64 83
Brayden Point, TB 67 37 45 82
Mitchell Marner, TOR 68 24 58 82
Brad Marchand, BOS 67 28 53 81
Steven Stamkos, TB 69 34 45 79
Alex Ovechkin, WAS 67 46 31 77
Sebastian Aho, CAR 68 30 47 77
1 tied with 76 pts.

