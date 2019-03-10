Through Saturday, March 9, 2019

|
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Nikita Kucherov, TB
|69
|33
|77
|110
|Patrick Kane, CHI
|67
|40
|57
|97
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|64
|33
|63
|96
|Nathan MacKinnon, COL
|69
|35
|52
|87
|Sidney Crosby, PIT
|65
|31
|56
|87
|Leon Draisaitl, EDM
|68
|41
|45
|86
|Mikko Rantanen, COL
|69
|30
|56
|86
|Johnny Gaudreau, CGY
|68
|30
|54
|84
|Blake Wheeler, WPG
|67
|19
|64
|83
|Brayden Point, TB
|67
|37
|45
|82
|Mitchell Marner, TOR
|68
|24
|58
|82
|Brad Marchand, BOS
|67
|28
|53
|81
|Steven Stamkos, TB
|69
|34
|45
|79
|Alex Ovechkin, WAS
|67
|46
|31
|77
|Sebastian Aho, CAR
|68
|30
|47
|77
|1 tied with 76 pts.
