Through Thursday, February 28, 2019

March 1, 2019 1:47 am
 
GP G A PTS
Nikita Kucherov, TB 65 30 74 104
Patrick Kane, CHI 63 40 54 94
Connor McDavid, EDM 60 33 54 87
Johnny Gaudreau, CGY 64 30 52 82
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 64 33 48 81
Mikko Rantanen, COL 64 27 54 81
Brayden Point, TB 63 36 44 80
Leon Draisaitl, EDM 64 39 39 78
Steven Stamkos, TB 65 33 44 77
Sidney Crosby, PIT 60 27 50 77
Brad Marchand, BOS 63 26 49 75
Mitchell Marner, TOR 64 22 53 75
Alex Ovechkin, WAS 63 44 30 74
Blake Wheeler, WPG 63 12 61 73
Elias Lindholm, CGY 64 26 46 72
1 tied with 71 pts.

