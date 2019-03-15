Through Thursday, March 14, 2019

|
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Nikita Kucherov, TB
|71
|35
|80
|115
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|66
|34
|66
|100
|Patrick Kane, CHI
|69
|41
|58
|99
|Sidney Crosby, PIT
|68
|33
|59
|92
|Johnny Gaudreau, CGY
|70
|33
|57
|90
|Leon Draisaitl, EDM
|70
|42
|47
|89
|Nathan MacKinnon, COL
|70
|35
|52
|87
|Brayden Point, TB
|69
|38
|48
|86
|Mikko Rantanen, COL
|70
|30
|56
|86
|Blake Wheeler, WPG
|70
|20
|66
|86
|Brad Marchand, BOS
|70
|30
|55
|85
|Mitchell Marner, TOR
|70
|24
|60
|84
|Steven Stamkos, TB
|71
|35
|46
|81
|Alex Ovechkin, WAS
|70
|46
|33
|79
|2 tied with 78 pts.
