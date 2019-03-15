Through Thursday, March 14, 2019

GP G A PTS Nikita Kucherov, TB 71 35 80 115 Connor McDavid, EDM 66 34 66 100 Patrick Kane, CHI 69 41 58 99 Sidney Crosby, PIT 68 33 59 92 Johnny Gaudreau, CGY 70 33 57 90 Leon Draisaitl, EDM 70 42 47 89 Nathan MacKinnon, COL 70 35 52 87 Brayden Point, TB 69 38 48 86 Mikko Rantanen, COL 70 30 56 86 Blake Wheeler, WPG 70 20 66 86 Brad Marchand, BOS 70 30 55 85 Mitchell Marner, TOR 70 24 60 84 Steven Stamkos, TB 71 35 46 81 Alex Ovechkin, WAS 70 46 33 79 2 tied with 78 pts.

