The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Through Thursday, March 14, 2019

March 15, 2019 1:29 am
 
GP G A PTS
Nikita Kucherov, TB 71 35 80 115
Connor McDavid, EDM 66 34 66 100
Patrick Kane, CHI 69 41 58 99
Sidney Crosby, PIT 68 33 59 92
Johnny Gaudreau, CGY 70 33 57 90
Leon Draisaitl, EDM 70 42 47 89
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 70 35 52 87
Brayden Point, TB 69 38 48 86
Mikko Rantanen, COL 70 30 56 86
Blake Wheeler, WPG 70 20 66 86
Brad Marchand, BOS 70 30 55 85
Mitchell Marner, TOR 70 24 60 84
Steven Stamkos, TB 71 35 46 81
Alex Ovechkin, WAS 70 46 33 79
2 tied with 78 pts.

