Through Thursday, March 28, 2019

March 29, 2019 1:35 am
 
GP G A PTS
Nikita Kucherov, TB 77 38 83 121
Connor McDavid, EDM 73 40 74 114
Patrick Kane, CHI 76 41 63 104
Leon Draisaitl, EDM 77 47 54 101
Brad Marchand, BOS 76 34 63 97
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 77 38 56 94
Sidney Crosby, PIT 74 33 61 94
Steven Stamkos, TB 77 41 52 93
Johnny Gaudreau, CGY 77 35 58 93
Brayden Point, TB 75 40 50 90
Aleksander Barkov, FLA 78 34 56 90
Mitchell Marner, TOR 77 25 65 90
Blake Wheeler, WPG 77 20 69 89
Mikko Rantanen, COL 74 31 56 87
3 tied with 86 pts.

