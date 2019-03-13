Through Tuesday, March 12, 2019

|
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Nikita Kucherov, TB
|70
|33
|78
|111
|Patrick Kane, CHI
|68
|41
|57
|98
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|65
|34
|64
|98
|Johnny Gaudreau, CGY
|70
|33
|57
|90
|Sidney Crosby, PIT
|67
|33
|57
|90
|Leon Draisaitl, EDM
|69
|42
|47
|89
|Nathan MacKinnon, COL
|70
|35
|52
|87
|Mikko Rantanen, COL
|70
|30
|56
|86
|Brad Marchand, BOS
|69
|30
|55
|85
|Blake Wheeler, WPG
|69
|19
|65
|84
|Brayden Point, TB
|68
|37
|46
|83
|Mitchell Marner, TOR
|69
|24
|58
|82
|Steven Stamkos, TB
|70
|34
|45
|79
|Alex Ovechkin, WAS
|69
|46
|32
|78
|2 tied with 77 pts.
