Through Tuesday, March 5, 2019

March 6, 2019 1:30 am
 
GP G A PTS
Nikita Kucherov, TB 67 31 77 108
Patrick Kane, CHI 65 40 54 94
Connor McDavid, EDM 62 33 59 92
Sidney Crosby, PIT 63 30 56 86
Mikko Rantanen, COL 67 29 56 85
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 67 34 50 84
Johnny Gaudreau, CGY 66 30 54 84
Leon Draisaitl, EDM 66 41 42 83
Brayden Point, TB 65 37 44 81
Mitchell Marner, TOR 66 24 57 81
Blake Wheeler, WPG 66 18 63 81
Steven Stamkos, TB 67 34 45 79
Brad Marchand, BOS 65 27 50 77
3 tied with 75 pts.

