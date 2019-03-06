Through Tuesday, March 5, 2019

|
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Nikita Kucherov, TB
|67
|31
|77
|108
|Patrick Kane, CHI
|65
|40
|54
|94
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|62
|33
|59
|92
|Sidney Crosby, PIT
|63
|30
|56
|86
|Mikko Rantanen, COL
|67
|29
|56
|85
|Nathan MacKinnon, COL
|67
|34
|50
|84
|Johnny Gaudreau, CGY
|66
|30
|54
|84
|Leon Draisaitl, EDM
|66
|41
|42
|83
|Brayden Point, TB
|65
|37
|44
|81
|Mitchell Marner, TOR
|66
|24
|57
|81
|Blake Wheeler, WPG
|66
|18
|63
|81
|Steven Stamkos, TB
|67
|34
|45
|79
|Brad Marchand, BOS
|65
|27
|50
|77
|3 tied with 75 pts.
