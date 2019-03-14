Through Wednesday, March 13, 2019

GP G A PTS Nikita Kucherov, TB 70 33 78 111 Connor McDavid, EDM 66 34 66 100 Patrick Kane, CHI 69 41 58 99 Johnny Gaudreau, CGY 70 33 57 90 Sidney Crosby, PIT 67 33 57 90 Leon Draisaitl, EDM 70 42 47 89 Nathan MacKinnon, COL 70 35 52 87 Mikko Rantanen, COL 70 30 56 86 Brad Marchand, BOS 69 30 55 85 Mitchell Marner, TOR 70 24 60 84 Blake Wheeler, WPG 69 19 65 84 Brayden Point, TB 68 37 46 83 Steven Stamkos, TB 70 34 45 79 Alex Ovechkin, WAS 69 46 32 78 3 tied with 77 pts.

