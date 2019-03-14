Listen Live Sports

Through Wednesday, March 13, 2019

March 14, 2019 1:00 am
 
GP G A PTS
Nikita Kucherov, TB 70 33 78 111
Connor McDavid, EDM 66 34 66 100
Patrick Kane, CHI 69 41 58 99
Johnny Gaudreau, CGY 70 33 57 90
Sidney Crosby, PIT 67 33 57 90
Leon Draisaitl, EDM 70 42 47 89
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 70 35 52 87
Mikko Rantanen, COL 70 30 56 86
Brad Marchand, BOS 69 30 55 85
Mitchell Marner, TOR 70 24 60 84
Blake Wheeler, WPG 69 19 65 84
Brayden Point, TB 68 37 46 83
Steven Stamkos, TB 70 34 45 79
Alex Ovechkin, WAS 69 46 32 78
3 tied with 77 pts.

