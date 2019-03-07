Through Wednesday, March 6, 2019

GP G A PTS Nikita Kucherov, TB 67 31 77 108 Patrick Kane, CHI 65 40 54 94 Connor McDavid, EDM 62 33 59 92 Sidney Crosby, PIT 63 30 56 86 Mikko Rantanen, COL 67 29 56 85 Nathan MacKinnon, COL 67 34 50 84 Johnny Gaudreau, CGY 67 30 54 84 Leon Draisaitl, EDM 66 41 42 83 Mitchell Marner, TOR 67 24 58 82 Brayden Point, TB 65 37 44 81 Blake Wheeler, WPG 66 18 63 81 Steven Stamkos, TB 67 34 45 79 Alex Ovechkin, WAS 66 46 31 77 Brad Marchand, BOS 65 27 50 77 2 tied with 75 pts.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.