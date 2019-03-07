Listen Live Sports

Through Wednesday, March 6, 2019

March 7, 2019 2:08 am
 
GP G A PTS
Nikita Kucherov, TB 67 31 77 108
Patrick Kane, CHI 65 40 54 94
Connor McDavid, EDM 62 33 59 92
Sidney Crosby, PIT 63 30 56 86
Mikko Rantanen, COL 67 29 56 85
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 67 34 50 84
Johnny Gaudreau, CGY 67 30 54 84
Leon Draisaitl, EDM 66 41 42 83
Mitchell Marner, TOR 67 24 58 82
Brayden Point, TB 65 37 44 81
Blake Wheeler, WPG 66 18 63 81
Steven Stamkos, TB 67 34 45 79
Alex Ovechkin, WAS 66 46 31 77
Brad Marchand, BOS 65 27 50 77
2 tied with 75 pts.

