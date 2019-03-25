Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Thunder-Grizzlies, Box

March 25, 2019 10:27 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
OKLAHOMA CITY (103)

George 10-29 5-6 30, Grant 3-8 0-0 7, Adams 1-7 0-0 2, Westbrook 6-20 3-6 16, Ferguson 4-4 2-2 13, Nader 1-4 0-0 2, Morris 2-5 0-0 4, Noel 1-1 0-0 2, Schroder 9-14 5-6 25, Burton 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 38-95 15-20 103.

MEMPHIS (115)

Holiday 6-13 2-2 17, Caboclo 8-13 4-4 24, Valanciunas 6-12 6-8 18, Dorsey 7-13 4-7 21, Wright 8-14 2-3 18, Parsons 3-9 1-1 8, Washburn 0-2 0-0 0, Rabb 2-6 3-4 7, Carter 0-7 2-2 2. Totals 40-89 24-31 115.

Oklahoma City 23 25 30 25—103
Memphis 31 23 32 29—115

3-Point Goals_Oklahoma City 12-36 (George 5-15, Ferguson 3-3, Schroder 2-4, Grant 1-3, Westbrook 1-6, Nader 0-1, Morris 0-2, Burton 0-2), Memphis 11-33 (Caboclo 4-7, Dorsey 3-5, Holiday 3-8, Parsons 1-4, Washburn 0-2, Wright 0-3, Carter 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Oklahoma City 41 (George 12), Memphis 57 (Valanciunas 14). Assists_Oklahoma City 17 (Westbrook 7), Memphis 31 (Wright 13). Total Fouls_Oklahoma City 25, Memphis 18. Technicals_Memphis coach Grizzlies (Defensive three second). A_15,144 (18,119).

        Insight by the Oracle PartnerNetwork: Learn how agencies are defining IT modernization in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|3 International Privacy + Security Forum
4|4 Diabetic Limb Salvage Conference 2019
4|4 Future Airborne Intelligence...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors compete in Tug of War challenge

Today in History

1792: George Washington exercises first presidential veto

Get our daily newsletter.