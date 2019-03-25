Thunder-Grizzlies, Box

OKLAHOMA CITY (103)

George 10-29 5-6 30, Grant 3-8 0-0 7, Adams 1-7 0-0 2, Westbrook 6-20 3-6 16, Ferguson 4-4 2-2 13, Nader 1-4 0-0 2, Morris 2-5 0-0 4, Noel 1-1 0-0 2, Schroder 9-14 5-6 25, Burton 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 38-95 15-20 103.

MEMPHIS (115)

Holiday 6-13 2-2 17, Caboclo 8-13 4-4 24, Valanciunas 6-12 6-8 18, Dorsey 7-13 4-7 21, Wright 8-14 2-3 18, Parsons 3-9 1-1 8, Washburn 0-2 0-0 0, Rabb 2-6 3-4 7, Carter 0-7 2-2 2. Totals 40-89 24-31 115.

Oklahoma City 23 25 30 25—103 Memphis 31 23 32 29—115

3-Point Goals_Oklahoma City 12-36 (George 5-15, Ferguson 3-3, Schroder 2-4, Grant 1-3, Westbrook 1-6, Nader 0-1, Morris 0-2, Burton 0-2), Memphis 11-33 (Caboclo 4-7, Dorsey 3-5, Holiday 3-8, Parsons 1-4, Washburn 0-2, Wright 0-3, Carter 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Oklahoma City 41 (George 12), Memphis 57 (Valanciunas 14). Assists_Oklahoma City 17 (Westbrook 7), Memphis 31 (Wright 13). Total Fouls_Oklahoma City 25, Memphis 18. Technicals_Memphis coach Grizzlies (Defensive three second). A_15,144 (18,119).

