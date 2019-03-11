Listen Live Sports

Thunder-Jazz, Box

March 11, 2019 11:30 pm
 
OKLAHOMA CITY (98)

George 2-8 10-12 14, Grant 4-11 3-4 12, Adams 6-10 0-0 12, Westbrook 9-19 3-6 23, Ferguson 2-5 0-0 5, Grantham 0-0 0-0 0, Nader 1-1 0-0 3, Noel 2-3 1-2 5, Patterson 0-0 0-0 0, Morris 0-4 0-0 0, Schroder 10-18 2-3 24, Burton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 36-79 19-27 98.

UTAH (89)

Ingles 2-9 0-0 5, Favors 2-5 1-2 5, Gobert 5-8 5-7 15, Mitchell 8-22 6-8 25, O’Neale 6-13 0-0 17, Crowder 5-15 0-0 12, Sefolosha 1-3 0-0 3, Niang 0-1 0-0 0, Udoh 1-1 0-0 2, Exum 0-5 0-0 0, Allen 1-1 0-0 3, Korver 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 32-88 12-17 89.

Oklahoma City 22 28 27 21—98
Utah 21 16 26 26—89

3-Point Goals_Oklahoma City 7-22 (Westbrook 2-4, Schroder 2-5, Nader 1-1, Grant 1-4, Ferguson 1-4, Morris 0-1, George 0-3), Utah 13-43 (O’Neale 5-10, Mitchell 3-8, Crowder 2-8, Allen 1-1, Sefolosha 1-3, Ingles 1-7, Favors 0-1, Exum 0-2, Korver 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Oklahoma City 48 (George, Westbrook 11), Utah 48 (Gobert 12). Assists_Oklahoma City 18 (Westbrook 8), Utah 22 (Ingles 8). Total Fouls_Oklahoma City 21, Utah 25. Technicals_Utah coach Jazz (Defensive three second) 2. A_18,306 (18,306).

