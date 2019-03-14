Listen Live Sports

Thunder-Pacers, Box

March 14, 2019 9:37 pm
 
OKLAHOMA CITY (106)

George 10-23 10-12 36, Grant 1-4 1-2 3, Adams 8-14 1-2 17, Westbrook 8-18 2-2 19, Ferguson 2-4 0-0 6, Nader 3-6 2-2 10, Morris 3-6 0-0 8, Noel 0-1 0-0 0, Schroder 3-10 0-0 7. Totals 38-86 16-20 106.

INDIANA (108)

Bogdanovic 7-16 7-11 23, Young 5-10 1-1 11, Turner 4-10 2-2 10, Collison 6-11 5-5 17, Matthews 6-15 0-0 16, McDermott 1-3 0-0 2, Sabonis 7-12 12-13 26, Leaf 0-0 0-0 0, Joseph 1-5 0-0 3. Totals 37-82 27-32 108.

Oklahoma City 29 34 25 18—106
Indiana 22 28 31 27—108

3-Point Goals_Oklahoma City 14-30 (George 6-11, Ferguson 2-3, Morris 2-4, Nader 2-5, Schroder 1-2, Westbrook 1-5), Indiana 7-22 (Matthews 4-7, Bogdanovic 2-5, Joseph 1-3, Collison 0-1, Turner 0-2, Young 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Oklahoma City 44 (Westbrook 14), Indiana 39 (Sabonis, Matthews 7). Assists_Oklahoma City 24 (Westbrook 11), Indiana 24 (Collison 7). Total Fouls_Oklahoma City 28, Indiana 17. Technicals_Adams, Indiana coach Nate McMillan. A_16,656 (20,000).

