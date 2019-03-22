Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Thunder-Raptors, Box

March 22, 2019 10:34 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
OKLAHOMA CITY (116)

George 9-17 5-5 28, Grant 7-14 0-0 19, Adams 4-9 1-2 9, Westbrook 6-20 4-5 18, Ferguson 4-10 0-0 11, Nader 0-2 0-0 0, Noel 1-1 0-0 2, Morris 1-5 0-0 3, Schroder 10-16 2-2 26. Totals 42-94 12-14 116.

TORONTO (109)

Leonard 12-23 9-10 37, Siakam 9-14 5-5 25, Gasol 1-1 0-0 2, VanVleet 3-11 2-2 8, Green 6-11 1-2 19, Anunoby 1-4 0-0 2, Powell 0-3 0-0 0, Ibaka 5-7 1-2 11, Lin 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 39-78 18-21 109.

Oklahoma City 22 26 35 33—116
Toronto 29 29 22 29—109

3-Point Goals_Oklahoma City 20-43 (Grant 5-8, George 5-10, Schroder 4-7, Ferguson 3-7, Westbrook 2-9, Morris 1-1, Nader 0-1), Toronto 13-25 (Green 6-11, Leonard 4-5, Siakam 2-3, Lin 1-2, Anunoby 0-1, VanVleet 0-3). Fouled Out_Grant. Rebounds_Oklahoma City 39 (Westbrook 12), Toronto 46 (Powell 11). Assists_Oklahoma City 30 (Westbrook 13), Toronto 20 (Gasol 6). Total Fouls_Oklahoma City 21, Toronto 24. Technicals_Schroder. A_20,014 (19,800).

        Insight by HID Global: Learn how agencies approaching identity authentication in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
4|2 Department of Veterans Affairs Digital...
4|2 USPTO IT Vendor Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine receives new pin during promotion ceremony

Today in History

1917: President Wilson asks for declaration of war

Get our daily newsletter.