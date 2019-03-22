Thunder-Raptors, Box

OKLAHOMA CITY (116)

George 9-17 5-5 28, Grant 7-14 0-0 19, Adams 4-9 1-2 9, Westbrook 6-20 4-5 18, Ferguson 4-10 0-0 11, Nader 0-2 0-0 0, Noel 1-1 0-0 2, Morris 1-5 0-0 3, Schroder 10-16 2-2 26. Totals 42-94 12-14 116.

TORONTO (109)

Leonard 12-23 9-10 37, Siakam 9-14 5-5 25, Gasol 1-1 0-0 2, VanVleet 3-11 2-2 8, Green 6-11 1-2 19, Anunoby 1-4 0-0 2, Powell 0-3 0-0 0, Ibaka 5-7 1-2 11, Lin 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 39-78 18-21 109.

Oklahoma City 22 26 35 33—116 Toronto 29 29 22 29—109

3-Point Goals_Oklahoma City 20-43 (Grant 5-8, George 5-10, Schroder 4-7, Ferguson 3-7, Westbrook 2-9, Morris 1-1, Nader 0-1), Toronto 13-25 (Green 6-11, Leonard 4-5, Siakam 2-3, Lin 1-2, Anunoby 0-1, VanVleet 0-3). Fouled Out_Grant. Rebounds_Oklahoma City 39 (Westbrook 12), Toronto 46 (Powell 11). Assists_Oklahoma City 30 (Westbrook 13), Toronto 20 (Gasol 6). Total Fouls_Oklahoma City 22, Toronto 24. Technicals_Schroder. A_20,014 (19,800).

