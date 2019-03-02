Listen Live Sports

Thunder-Spurs, Box

March 2, 2019 10:55 pm
 
OKLAHOMA CITY (102)

Ferguson 3-6 0-0 7, Grant 5-14 0-0 12, Adams 7-11 3-5 17, Westbrook 7-17 4-7 19, Schroder 6-15 5-8 18, Morris 4-6 1-2 10, Nader 1-6 0-0 2, Noel 0-1 2-2 2, Burton 1-2 0-0 2, Felton 6-9 0-0 13, Diallo 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 40-88 15-24 102.

SAN ANTONIO (116)

DeRozan 8-16 2-4 18, Aldridge 10-18 7-7 27, Poeltl 2-5 1-2 5, White 6-10 1-1 14, Forbes 6-9 1-2 16, Pondexter 0-0 0-0 0, Gay 9-16 2-2 22, Cunningham 0-1 1-2 1, Eubanks 0-0 0-0 0, Bertans 2-4 1-1 7, Mills 1-5 0-0 2, Walker IV 0-1 0-0 0, Belinelli 1-6 2-4 4. Totals 45-91 18-25 116.

Oklahoma City 25 38 15 24—102
San Antonio 38 34 20 24—116

3-Point Goals_Oklahoma City 7-29 (Grant 2-8, Morris 1-2, Felton 1-3, Ferguson 1-4, Schroder 1-5, Westbrook 1-5, Nader 0-2), San Antonio 8-19 (Forbes 3-5, Gay 2-3, Bertans 2-4, White 1-2, Belinelli 0-2, Mills 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Oklahoma City 45 (Adams 13), San Antonio 49 (Aldridge 10). Assists_Oklahoma City 17 (Westbrook 8), San Antonio 15 (DeRozan 7). Total Fouls_Oklahoma City 19, San Antonio 19. Technicals_Oklahoma City coach Billy Donovan, Westbrook. A_18,439 (18,581).

