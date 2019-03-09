Listen Live Sports

Thunder’s George fined for public criticism of officiating

March 9, 2019 6:06 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Saturday for public criticism of the officiating.

George made his comments to the media after the Thunder’s 118-110 road loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night.

“We’re getting scratched, clawed, held, shoved, and there’s nothing for it,” George said. “The officials just get to walk out and there’s nothing that penalizes them for not officiating the game the right way.”

