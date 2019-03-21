Thursday’s College Baseball Scores

EAST

Allegheny 22, Grinnell 2

SOUTH

Bradley 6, Dartmouth 3

MIDWEST

Augustana (S.D.) 9, Minn.-Duluth 3

Clarke at Waldorf, 2, ccd.

Cleary at Indiana Wesleyan, ppd.

Marian (Wis.) 2-0, Augsburg 0-3

Minot St. 6-2, Concordia (St.P) 0-4

Park 7, Williams Baptist 2

St. Cloud St. 17, Winona St. 6

St. Francis (Ind.) 3, Siena Heights 1

SOUTHWEST

Science & Arts 7, MidAm Christian 0

Texas College 5, Texas A&M Texarkana 4

