The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Thursday’s College Baseball Scores

March 28, 2019 6:09 pm
 
EAST

Point Park 3, Indiana Kokomo 2

SOUTH

Blue Mountain 9, Mobile 7

MIDWEST

Indiana Southeast 5, Ohio Christian, 0, 13 innings

Calvin 9, Trine 8

Grace (Ind.) 12, Huntington 2

Lourdes at Ohio St.-Lima, 2, ccd.

Presentation 9-8, Mayville St. 4-4

Rio Grande 5, Midway 2

St. Francis (Ind.) 10, Bethel (Ind.) 6

St. Scholastica 12-1, St. Mary’s (Minn.) 4-4

SOUTHWEST

Wiley 7-5, Jarvis Christian 4-10

