Thursday’s College Basketball

EAST

Md.-Eastern Shore 70, Delaware St. 64

Temple 78, UConn 71

SOUTH

Appalachian St. 72, Troy 64

Coastal Carolina 92, South Alabama 70

Coppin St. 83, Morgan St. 69

Florida A&M 64, Bethune-Cookman 58

Grambling St. 93, Alabama St. 66

Howard 98, Norfolk St. 95

Jackson St. 66, Alabama A&M 47

NC A&T 74, NC Central 52

Savannah St. 88, SC State 84

UCF 58, Cincinnati 55

MIDWEST

Cal Baptist 82, Rio Grande 59, OT

Indiana 92, Illinois 74

Wisconsin 65, Iowa 42

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas St. 73, Louisiana-Monroe 72

Houston 90, SMU 79

Louisiana-Lafayette 77, UALR 72

Prairie View 73, Southern U. 55

Texas Southern 99, Alcorn St. 72

FAR WEST

California 64, Stanford 59

Colorado 93, UCLA 68

E. Washington 91, Idaho St. 62

Hawaii 76, UC Davis 69

N. Colorado 70, S. Utah 53

Portland St. 81, Montana 69

Sacramento St. 70, Montana St. 67

Seattle 63, CS Bakersfield 57, OT

UC Irvine 110, Cal Poly 72

UC Santa Barbara 76, CS Northridge 74

Utah 83, Southern Cal 74

Utah Valley 82, Grand Canyon 70

Weber St. 93, Idaho 59

TOURNAMENT

Atlantic Sun Conference

Semifinals

Liberty 71, North Florida 63

Lipscomb 78, NJIT 55

Big South Conference

Quarterfinals

Campbell 86, Hampton 77

Charleston Southern 77, Winthrop 63

Gardner-Webb 75, High Point 69

Radford 84, Presbyterian 76

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

First Round

Manhattan 57, Fairfield 53

Monmouth (NJ) 76, Niagara 72

Missouri Valley Conference

First Round

Illinois St. 65, Evansville 60

Valparaiso 77, Indiana St. 55

Ohio Valley Conference

Second Round

Austin Peay 95, Morehead St. 81

Jacksonville St. 88, UT Martin 81

Patriot League

Quarterfinals

Bucknell 77, Holy Cross 65

Colgate 81, Boston U. 69

Lehigh 73, Army 70

Navy 60, American U. 56

West Coast Conference

First Round

Pepperdine 61, Pacific 53

San Diego 67, Portland 47

