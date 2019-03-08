Thursday’s College Basketball

EAST
Md.-Eastern Shore 70, Delaware St. 64
Temple 78, UConn 71
SOUTH
Appalachian St. 72, Troy 64
Coastal Carolina 92, South Alabama 70
Coppin St. 83, Morgan St. 69
Florida A&M 64, Bethune-Cookman 58
Grambling St. 93, Alabama St. 66
Howard 98, Norfolk St. 95
Jackson St. 66, Alabama A&M 47
NC A&T 74, NC Central 52
Savannah St. 88, SC State 84
UCF 58, Cincinnati 55
MIDWEST
Cal Baptist 82, Rio Grande 59, OT
Indiana 92, Illinois 74
Wisconsin 65, Iowa 42
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas St. 73, Louisiana-Monroe 72
Houston 90, SMU 79
Louisiana-Lafayette 77, UALR 72
Prairie View 73, Southern U. 55
Texas Southern 99, Alcorn St. 72
FAR WEST
California 64, Stanford 59
Colorado 93, UCLA 68
E. Washington 91, Idaho St. 62
Hawaii 76, UC Davis 69
N. Colorado 70, S. Utah 53
Portland St. 81, Montana 69
Sacramento St. 70, Montana St. 67
Seattle 63, CS Bakersfield 57, OT
UC Irvine 110, Cal Poly 72
UC Santa Barbara 76, CS Northridge 74
Utah 83, Southern Cal 74
Utah Valley 82, Grand Canyon 70
Weber St. 93, Idaho 59
TOURNAMENT
Atlantic Sun Conference
Semifinals
Liberty 71, North Florida 63
Lipscomb 78, NJIT 55
Big South Conference
Quarterfinals
Campbell 86, Hampton 77
Charleston Southern 77, Winthrop 63
Gardner-Webb 75, High Point 69
Radford 84, Presbyterian 76
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
First Round
Manhattan 57, Fairfield 53
Monmouth (NJ) 76, Niagara 72
Missouri Valley Conference
First Round
Illinois St. 65, Evansville 60
Valparaiso 77, Indiana St. 55
Ohio Valley Conference
Second Round
Austin Peay 95, Morehead St. 81
Jacksonville St. 88, UT Martin 81
Patriot League
Quarterfinals
Bucknell 77, Holy Cross 65
Colgate 81, Boston U. 69
Lehigh 73, Army 70
Navy 60, American U. 56
West Coast Conference
First Round
Pepperdine 61, Pacific 53
San Diego 67, Portland 47
