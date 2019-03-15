Thursday’s College Basketball

EAST
No scores reported from the EAST.
SOUTH
No scores reported from the SOUTH.
MIDWEST
No scores reported from the MIDWEST.
SOUTHWEST
No scores reported from the SOUTHWEST.
FAR WEST
No scores reported from the FAR WEST.
TOURNAMENT
American Athletic Conference
First Round
Memphis 83, Tulane 68
SMU 74, Tulsa 65
UConn 80, South Florida 73
Wichita St. 73, East Carolina 57
Atlantic 10 Conference
Second Round
George Mason 61, George Washington 57
Rhode Island 76, La Salle 57
Saint Joseph’s 92, Duquesne 86
Saint Louis 71, Richmond 68
Atlantic Coast Conference
Quarterfinals
Duke 84, Syracuse 72
Florida St. 65, Virginia Tech 63, OT
North Carolina 83, Louisville 70
Virginia 76, NC State 56
Big 12 Conference
Quarterfinals
Iowa St. 83, Baylor 66
Kansas 65, Texas 57
Kansas St. 70, TCU 61
West Virginia 79, Texas Tech 74
Big East Conference
Quarterfinals
Marquette 86, St. John’s 54
Seton Hall 73, Georgetown 57
Villanova 73, Providence 62
Xavier 63, Creighton 61
Big Sky Conference
Quarterfinals
E. Washington 90, Montana St. 84
Montana 79, Sacramento St. 73
S. Utah 83, N. Colorado 64
Weber St. 81, Portland St. 71
Big Ten Conference
Second Round
Iowa 83, Illinois 62
Minnesota 77, Penn St. 72, OT
Nebraska 69, Maryland 61
Ohio St. 79, Indiana 75
Big West Conference
First Round
Cal St.-Fullerton 75, UC Davis 71, OT
Long Beach St. 68, Hawaii 66
UC Irvine 63, UC Riverside 44
UC Santa Barbara 71, CS Northridge 68
Conference USA
Quarterfinals
Old Dominion 57, Louisiana Tech 56
Southern Miss. 82, Marshall 73
UAB 85, UTSA 76
W. Kentucky 67, North Texas 51
Mid-American Conference
Quarterfinals
Bowling Green 99, Ball St. 86
Buffalo 82, Akron 46
Cent. Michigan 89, Kent St. 81
N. Illinois 80, Toledo 76
Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
Quarterfinals
Howard 80, Bethune-Cookman 71
NC Central 75, Delaware St. 57
Mountain West Conference
Quarterfinals
Fresno St. 76, Air Force 50
Nevada 77, Boise St. 69
San Diego St. 63, UNLV 55
Utah St. 91, New Mexico 83
Pacific-12 Conference
Quarterfinals
Arizona St. 83, UCLA 72
Colorado 73, Oregon St. 58
Oregon 66, Utah 54
Washington 78, Southern Cal 75
Southeastern Conference
Second Round
Alabama 62, Mississippi 57
Auburn 81, Missouri 71
Florida 66, Arkansas 50
Mississippi St. 80, Texas A&M 54
Southland Conference
Second Round
New Orleans 76, Lamar 72
SE Louisiana 79, Cent. Arkansas 65
Sun Belt Conference
Second Round
Louisiana-Monroe 80, Coastal Carolina 50
South Alabama 70, Louisiana-Lafayette 69
Western Athletic Conference
First Round
Grand Canyon 84, Seattle 75
New Mexico St. 86, Chicago St. 49
Texas Rio Grande Valley 85, CS Bakersfield 70
Utah Valley 71, UMKC 64
