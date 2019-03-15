Thursday’s College Basketball

EAST

No scores reported from the EAST.

SOUTH

No scores reported from the SOUTH.

MIDWEST

No scores reported from the MIDWEST.

SOUTHWEST

No scores reported from the SOUTHWEST.

FAR WEST

No scores reported from the FAR WEST.

TOURNAMENT

American Athletic Conference

First Round

Memphis 83, Tulane 68

SMU 74, Tulsa 65

UConn 80, South Florida 73

Wichita St. 73, East Carolina 57

Atlantic 10 Conference

Second Round

George Mason 61, George Washington 57

Rhode Island 76, La Salle 57

Saint Joseph’s 92, Duquesne 86

Saint Louis 71, Richmond 68

Atlantic Coast Conference

Quarterfinals

Duke 84, Syracuse 72

Florida St. 65, Virginia Tech 63, OT

North Carolina 83, Louisville 70

Virginia 76, NC State 56

Big 12 Conference

Quarterfinals

Iowa St. 83, Baylor 66

Kansas 65, Texas 57

Kansas St. 70, TCU 61

West Virginia 79, Texas Tech 74

Big East Conference

Quarterfinals

Marquette 86, St. John’s 54

Seton Hall 73, Georgetown 57

Villanova 73, Providence 62

Xavier 63, Creighton 61

Big Sky Conference

Quarterfinals

E. Washington 90, Montana St. 84

Montana 79, Sacramento St. 73

S. Utah 83, N. Colorado 64

Weber St. 81, Portland St. 71

Big Ten Conference

Second Round

Iowa 83, Illinois 62

Minnesota 77, Penn St. 72, OT

Nebraska 69, Maryland 61

Ohio St. 79, Indiana 75

Big West Conference

First Round

Cal St.-Fullerton 75, UC Davis 71, OT

Long Beach St. 68, Hawaii 66

UC Irvine 63, UC Riverside 44

UC Santa Barbara 71, CS Northridge 68

Conference USA

Quarterfinals

Old Dominion 57, Louisiana Tech 56

Southern Miss. 82, Marshall 73

UAB 85, UTSA 76

W. Kentucky 67, North Texas 51

Mid-American Conference

Quarterfinals

Bowling Green 99, Ball St. 86

Buffalo 82, Akron 46

Cent. Michigan 89, Kent St. 81

N. Illinois 80, Toledo 76

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

Quarterfinals

Howard 80, Bethune-Cookman 71

NC Central 75, Delaware St. 57

Mountain West Conference

Quarterfinals

Fresno St. 76, Air Force 50

Nevada 77, Boise St. 69

San Diego St. 63, UNLV 55

Utah St. 91, New Mexico 83

Pacific-12 Conference

Quarterfinals

Arizona St. 83, UCLA 72

Colorado 73, Oregon St. 58

Oregon 66, Utah 54

Washington 78, Southern Cal 75

Southeastern Conference

Second Round

Alabama 62, Mississippi 57

Auburn 81, Missouri 71

Florida 66, Arkansas 50

Mississippi St. 80, Texas A&M 54

Southland Conference

Second Round

New Orleans 76, Lamar 72

SE Louisiana 79, Cent. Arkansas 65

Sun Belt Conference

Second Round

Louisiana-Monroe 80, Coastal Carolina 50

South Alabama 70, Louisiana-Lafayette 69

Western Athletic Conference

First Round

Grand Canyon 84, Seattle 75

New Mexico St. 86, Chicago St. 49

Texas Rio Grande Valley 85, CS Bakersfield 70

Utah Valley 71, UMKC 64

