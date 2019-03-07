Thursday’s Major League Linescore

|Minnesota
|031
|111
|230—12
|18
|0
|Boston
|100
|000
|000—1
|5
|1
Stewart, May (3), Duffey (4), Reed (5), Littell (6), Vasquez (7), Thorpe (8), Karch (9), and Astudillo, Telis; Johnson, Kelley (2), Workman (3), Ramirez (4), Walden (6), Gorst (7), Thompson (8), Schlereth (9), and Swihart, Hernandez, Romanski. W_Stewart 2-0. L_Johnson 0-1. HRs_Rooker, Kerrigan.
___
|New York Mets
|000
|001
|300—4
|8
|0
|Washington
|101
|101
|02x—6
|8
|2
deGrom, Caminero (4), Hanhold (5), O’Rourke (6), Sewald (7), Zamora (8), Peterson (8), and Ramos; Strasburg, Hoover (5), Rosenthal (6), Grace (6), Suero (7), Barraclough (8), Alvarez (9), and Gomes, Kieboom. W_Barraclough 1-0. L_Zamora 0-1. Sv_Alvarez. HRs_Eaton.
___
|Baltimore
|011
|010
|010—4
|9
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|020
|201—5
|11
|1
Wright Jr., Osich (4), Ramirez (5), Castro (8), Kline (9), and Perez, Susac; Lyles, Hartlieb (5), Liriano (6), Burdi (8), Waddell (9), and Cervelli. W_Waddell 1-0. L_Kline. Sv_Kline. HRs_Wilkerson; Tucker (2), Frazier, Kivlehan, Gonzalez.
___
|Toronto
|005
|510
|000—11
|13
|0
|Tampa Bay
|002
|000
|000—2
|4
|1
Richard, Copping (3), Axford (4), Pannone (5), Perez (7), Diaz (9), and Maile, McGuire; Glasnow, Poche (3), Moats (3), Font (4), Sadler (4), Beeks (6), Krook (7), Gardeck (8), Franco (9), and Zunino, Bemboom. W_Richard 1-0. L_Glasnow 0-3. Sv_Gardeck. HRs_Pillar.
___
|New York Yankees
|000
|104
|010—6
|7
|1
|Philadelphia (ss)
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|0
Paxton, Ottavino (4), Holder (6), Farquhar (7), Hale (8), and Sanchez, Higashioka; Anderson, Neshek (4), Brogdon (4), Morgan (5), Arano (6), Rivero (6), Nicasio (7), De Los Santos (8), and Realmuto, Grullon. W_Paxton 2-0. L_Neshek 0-1. Sv_Holder. HRs_Ford, Florial.
___
|Houston
|022
|000
|000—4
|7
|2
|Miami
|000
|001
|000—1
|9
|4
Verlander, Garza (4), Rondon (5), Pressly (6), Emanuel (7), Martin (8), and Stassi, Robinson; Urena, Alvarez (3), Gallen (5), Keller (7), Moran (8), Eveld (9), and Holaday, Fortes. W_Verlander 1-0. L_Urena 0-1. Sv_Alvarez.
___
|Philadelphia (ss)
|100
|000
|200—3
|4
|1
|Detroit
|001
|000
|000—1
|6
|0
Romero, Medina (4), Irvin (6), Pazos (8), Rios (9), and Butera, Brantly; Zimmermann, Jimenez (5), Garrett (6), Baez (7), Houston (8), Voelker (9), and Greiner, Rogers. W_Irvin 2-1. L_Baez 1-1. Sv_Rios.
___
