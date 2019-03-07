Thursday’s Major League Linescore

Minnesota 031 111 230—12 18 0 Boston 100 000 000—1 5 1

Stewart, May (3), Duffey (4), Reed (5), Littell (6), Vasquez (7), Thorpe (8), Karch (9), and Astudillo, Telis; Johnson, Kelley (2), Workman (3), Ramirez (4), Walden (6), Gorst (7), Thompson (8), Schlereth (9), and Swihart, Hernandez, Romanski. W_Stewart 2-0. L_Johnson 0-1. HRs_Rooker, Kerrigan.

New York Mets 000 001 300—4 8 0 Washington 101 101 02x—6 8 2

deGrom, Caminero (4), Hanhold (5), O’Rourke (6), Sewald (7), Zamora (8), Peterson (8), and Ramos; Strasburg, Hoover (5), Rosenthal (6), Grace (6), Suero (7), Barraclough (8), Alvarez (9), and Gomes, Kieboom. W_Barraclough 1-0. L_Zamora 0-1. Sv_Alvarez. HRs_Eaton.

Baltimore 011 010 010—4 9 0 Pittsburgh 000 020 201—5 11 1

Wright Jr., Osich (4), Ramirez (5), Castro (8), Kline (9), and Perez, Susac; Lyles, Hartlieb (5), Liriano (6), Burdi (8), Waddell (9), and Cervelli. W_Waddell 1-0. L_Kline. Sv_Kline. HRs_Wilkerson; Tucker (2), Frazier, Kivlehan, Gonzalez.

Toronto 005 510 000—11 13 0 Tampa Bay 002 000 000—2 4 1

Richard, Copping (3), Axford (4), Pannone (5), Perez (7), Diaz (9), and Maile, McGuire; Glasnow, Poche (3), Moats (3), Font (4), Sadler (4), Beeks (6), Krook (7), Gardeck (8), Franco (9), and Zunino, Bemboom. W_Richard 1-0. L_Glasnow 0-3. Sv_Gardeck. HRs_Pillar.

New York Yankees 000 104 010—6 7 1 Philadelphia (ss) 000 000 000—0 4 0

Paxton, Ottavino (4), Holder (6), Farquhar (7), Hale (8), and Sanchez, Higashioka; Anderson, Neshek (4), Brogdon (4), Morgan (5), Arano (6), Rivero (6), Nicasio (7), De Los Santos (8), and Realmuto, Grullon. W_Paxton 2-0. L_Neshek 0-1. Sv_Holder. HRs_Ford, Florial.

Houston 022 000 000—4 7 2 Miami 000 001 000—1 9 4

Verlander, Garza (4), Rondon (5), Pressly (6), Emanuel (7), Martin (8), and Stassi, Robinson; Urena, Alvarez (3), Gallen (5), Keller (7), Moran (8), Eveld (9), and Holaday, Fortes. W_Verlander 1-0. L_Urena 0-1. Sv_Alvarez.

Philadelphia (ss) 100 000 200—3 4 1 Detroit 001 000 000—1 6 0

Romero, Medina (4), Irvin (6), Pazos (8), Rios (9), and Butera, Brantly; Zimmermann, Jimenez (5), Garrett (6), Baez (7), Houston (8), Voelker (9), and Greiner, Rogers. W_Irvin 2-1. L_Baez 1-1. Sv_Rios.

Los Angeles Angels (ss) 030 100 003—7 10 2 Kansas City 001 000 025—8 11 0

Barria, Jerez (4), Walsh (5), Madero (6), Castillo (8), Clark (9), and Briceno, Pina; Keller, Barlow (4), Lovelady (6), Lively (7), Blewett (8), Machado (9), and Gallagher, Fernandez. W_Machado 1-0. L_Clark 0-1. Sv_Jerez. HRs_Tovar, Rivas; Bonifacio.

Colorado 003 103 000—7 11 1 Chicago Cubs 210 000 101—5 10 1

Senzatela, Davis (4), Dunn (5), Oberg (6), Oh (7), Estevez (8), Tinoco (9), and Murphy, Nicholas; Lester, Short (4), Duensing (5), Kintzler (6), Hedges (6), Tazawa (7), Maples (8), Mekkes (9), and Contreras, Davis. W_Senzatela 2-0. L_Short 0-1. Sv_Tinoco. HRs_Dahl, Murphy, Hampson; Adames.

Milwaukee 000 010 400—5 7 1 Chicago White Sox 010 022 40x—9 12 0

Davies, Perdomo (5), Jackson (6), Derby (6), Guerra (8), and Grandal, Henry; Rodon, Jones (5), Colome (6), Hamilton (7), Covey (8), and McCann, Collins. W_Hamilton 1-0. L_Derby 0-1. Sv_Jackson. HRs_Pina, Saladino, Stokes Jr.; Mendick.

Los Angeles Dodgers 020 031 000—6 8 1 Los Angeles Angels (ss) 020 000 000—2 5 2

Stripling, Baez (4), Cingrani (5), Floro (6), Alexander (7), Chargois (8), Cabrera (9), and Barnes, Thole; Pena, Allen (4), Garcia (5), Mahle (5), Robles (6), Buttrey (7), Cole (8), Hanewich (9), and Smith, Pena. W_Baez 1-0. L_Garcia 0-1.

