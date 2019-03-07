Thursday’s Major League Linescore

|Minnesota
|Boston
|100
|000
|000—1
|5
|1
Stewart, May (3), Duffey (4), Reed (5), Littell (6), Vasquez (7), Thorpe (8), Karch (9), and Astudillo, Telis; Johnson, Kelley (2), Workman (3), Ramirez (4), Walden (6), Gorst (7), Thompson (8), Schlereth (9), and Swihart, Hernandez, Romanski. W_Stewart 2-0. L_Johnson 0-1. HRs_Rooker, Kerrigan.
___
|New York Mets
|000
|001
|300—4
|8
|0
|Washington
|101
|101
|02x—6
|8
|2
deGrom, Caminero (4), Hanhold (5), O’Rourke (6), Sewald (7), Zamora (8), Peterson (8), and Ramos; Strasburg, Hoover (5), Rosenthal (6), Grace (6), Suero (7), Barraclough (8), Alvarez (9), and Gomes, Kieboom. W_Barraclough 1-0. L_Zamora 0-1. Sv_Alvarez. HRs_Eaton.
___
|Baltimore
|011
|010
|010—4
|9
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|020
|201—5
|11
|1
Wright Jr., Osich (4), Ramirez (5), Castro (8), Kline (9), and Perez, Susac; Lyles, Hartlieb (5), Liriano (6), Burdi (8), Waddell (9), and Cervelli. W_Waddell 1-0. L_Kline. Sv_Kline. HRs_Wilkerson; Tucker (2), Frazier, Kivlehan, Gonzalez.
___
|Toronto
|005
|510
|000—11
|13
|0
|Tampa Bay
|002
|000
|000—2
|4
|1
Richard, Copping (3), Axford (4), Pannone (5), Perez (7), Diaz (9), and Maile, McGuire; Glasnow, Poche (3), Moats (3), Font (4), Sadler (4), Beeks (6), Krook (7), Gardeck (8), Franco (9), and Zunino, Bemboom. W_Richard 1-0. L_Glasnow 0-3. Sv_Gardeck. HRs_Pillar.
___
|New York Yankees
|000
|104
|010—6
|7
|1
|Philadelphia (ss)
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|0
Paxton, Ottavino (4), Holder (6), Farquhar (7), Hale (8), and Sanchez, Higashioka; Anderson, Neshek (4), Brogdon (4), Morgan (5), Arano (6), Rivero (6), Nicasio (7), De Los Santos (8), and Realmuto, Grullon. W_Paxton 2-0. L_Neshek 0-1. Sv_Holder. HRs_Ford, Florial.
___
|Houston
|022
|000
|000—4
|7
|2
|Miami
|000
|001
|000—1
|9
|4
Verlander, Garza (4), Rondon (5), Pressly (6), Emanuel (7), Martin (8), and Stassi, Robinson; Urena, Alvarez (3), Gallen (5), Keller (7), Moran (8), Eveld (9), and Holaday, Fortes. W_Verlander 1-0. L_Urena 0-1. Sv_Alvarez.
___
|Philadelphia (ss)
|100
|000
|200—3
|4
|1
|Detroit
|001
|000
|000—1
|6
|0
Romero, Medina (4), Irvin (6), Pazos (8), Rios (9), and Butera, Brantly; Zimmermann, Jimenez (5), Garrett (6), Baez (7), Houston (8), Voelker (9), and Greiner, Rogers. W_Irvin 2-1. L_Baez 1-1. Sv_Rios.
___
|Los Angeles Angels (ss)
|030
|100
|003—7
|10
|2
|Kansas City
|001
|000
|025—8
|11
|0
Barria, Jerez (4), Walsh (5), Madero (6), Castillo (8), Clark (9), and Briceno, Pina; Keller, Barlow (4), Lovelady (6), Lively (7), Blewett (8), Machado (9), and Gallagher, Fernandez. W_Machado 1-0. L_Clark 0-1. Sv_Jerez. HRs_Tovar, Rivas; Bonifacio.
___
|Colorado
|003
|103
|000—7
|11
|1
|Chicago Cubs
|210
|000
|101—5
|10
|1
Senzatela, Davis (4), Dunn (5), Oberg (6), Oh (7), Estevez (8), Tinoco (9), and Murphy, Nunez; Lester, Short (4), Duensing (5), Kintzler (6), Hedges (6), Tazawa (7), Maples (8), Mekkes (9), and Contreras, Davis. W_Senzatela 2-0. L_Lester 0-1. Sv_Tinoco. HRs_Dahl, Murphy, Hampson; Adames.
___
|Milwaukee
|000
|010
|400—5
|7
|1
|Chicago White Sox
|010
|022
|40x—9
|12
|0
Davies, Perdomo (5), Jackson (6), Derby (6), Guerra (8), and Grandal, Henry; Rodon, Jones (5), Colome (6), Hamilton (7), Covey (8), and McCann, Collins. W_Hamilton 1-0. L_Derby 0-1. Sv_Jackson. HRs_Pina, Saladino, Stokes Jr.; Mendick.
___
|Cleveland
|002
|000
|200—4
|5
|0
|Arizona
|200
|010
|000—3
|9
|3
Bauer, Cimber (5), Grimm (6), Wittgren (7), Wojciechowski (8), Martinez (9), and Perez, Haase; Greinke, Goldberg (3), Rzepczynski (3), Andriese (4), Marksberry (7), Sherfy (8), Bellow (9), and Joseph, Heineman. W_Grimm 1-0. L_Andriese 0-1. Sv_Martinez. HRs_Flores, Joseph.
___
|Texas
|300
|002
|300—8
|8
|0
|San Diego
|100
|341
|02x—11
|13
|2
Minor, Romano (4), Chavez (5), McAllister (7), and Bandy, Moore; Margevicius, Wingenter (4), Reyes (5), Yardley (6), Makita (7), Higgins (7), Enns (9), and Mejia, Allen. W_Wingenter 1-0. L_Minor 0-1. HRs_Santana, Pence; Kinsler, Allen, Potts, Reyes, Mejia.
___
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|020
|031
|000—6
|8
|1
|Los Angeles Angels (ss)
|020
|000
|000—2
|5
|2
Stripling, Baez (4), Cingrani (5), Floro (6), Alexander (7), Chargois (8), Cabrera (9), and Barnes, Thole; Pena, Allen (4), Garcia (5), Mahle (5), Robles (6), Buttrey (7), Cole (8), Hanewich (9), and Smith, Pena. W_Baez 1-0. L_Garcia 0-1.
___
|Seattle
|202
|002
|041—11
|13
|0
|Cincinnati
|110
|001
|000—3
|10
|0
Kikuchi, Bautista (5), Rosscup (6), Altavilla (7), Gearrin (8), McKay (9), and Narvaez, Lobaton, Nola; Castillo, Adleman (3), Duke (4), Lorenzen (5), Stephens (6), Boshers (7), Finnegan (8), Bergjans (8), Herget (9), and Graterol, Stephenson. W_Kikuchi 2-1. L_Castillo 0-2. HRs_Bishop, Narvaez; Dietrich.
___
|Oakland
|010
|220
|000—5
|10
|1
|San Francisco
|001
|000
|000—1
|8
|0
Montas, Trivino (5), Brooks (6), Hendriks (9), and Hundley, Murphy; Bumgarner, Navas (4), Melancon (5), Dyson (6), Beede (7), and Posey, Garcia. W_Montas. L_Bumgarner 0-2. Sv_Navas. HRs_Chapman, Semien.
___
