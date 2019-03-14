Thursday’s Major League Linescore

|Philadelphia (ss)
|001
|000
|210—4
|10
|1
|Tampa Bay
|000
|030
|000—3
|6
|0
Anderson, Arano (5), Leftwich (5), Pazos (6), Rios (7), Ramirez (9), and Brantly, Cabral; Pagan, Castillo (3), Sulser (5), Sadler (6), Poche (8), and Zunino, James. W_Rios. L_Poche 0-1. Sv_Ramirez. HRs_Cozens, Ngoepe; Zunino.
___
|Washington
|320
|020
|300—10
|11
|0
|Minnesota (ss)
|010
|200
|100—4
|9
|2
Fedde, Voth (4), Suero (5), McGowin (6), Rainey (7), Barrett (8), Hoover (9), and Kieboom, Lowery; Perez, Reed (5), Rogers (6), Hildenberger (7), Camarena (8), Romero (9), and Castro, Navarreto. W_Fedde 2-1. L_Perez 1-1. Sv_Suero. HRs_Robles, Soto; Rosario, Larnach, Garver.
___
|Boston
|000
|211
|000—4
|6
|1
|Detroit
|030
|000
|010—4
|5
|1
Rodriguez, Workman (6), Hembree (7), Tapia (8), Feltman (9), and Leon, Hernandez; Boyd, Alcantara (6), Stumpf (7), Coleman (8), Garrett (9), Reininger (9), and Greiner, Sanchez. Sv_Coleman. HRs_Pearce (2).
___
|Minnesota (ss)
|001
|031
|101—7
|13
|0
|Baltimore
|100
|212
|000—6
|9
|0
De Jong, Mejia (4), Duffey (6), Eades (7), Harper (8), Comer (9), and Telis, Sawyer; Bundy, Araujo (6), Yacabonis (7), Fry (8), Kline (9), and Sisco, Susac. W_Harper. L_Kline. Sv_Kline. HRs_Torreyes; Mullins, Peterson.
___
|New York Mets
|000
|000
|010—1
|9
|0
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|100—1
|6
|0
Wheeler, Bashlor (6), Wilson (10), Familia (11), Peterson (12), Zamora (12), and d’Arnaud, Nido; Wacha, Leone (6), Mayers (7), Brebbia (9), and Molina, Knizner. Sv_Peterson.
___
|New York Yankees
|000
|100
|000—1
|8
|1
|Toronto
|000
|000
|100—1
|5
|0
Cessa, Cortes (5), Coulombe (7), Brothers (8), Espinal (9), and Romine; Shoemaker, Luciano (6), Mayza (8), Biagini (9), and Maile, McGuire. Sv_Mayza.
___
