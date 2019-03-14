Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Thursday’s Major League Linescore

March 14, 2019 7:16 pm
 
Philadelphia (ss) 001 000 210—4 10 1
Tampa Bay 000 030 000—3 6 0

Anderson, Arano (5), Leftwich (5), Pazos (6), Rios (7), Ramirez (9), and Brantly, Cabral; Pagan, Castillo (3), Sulser (5), Sadler (6), Poche (8), and Zunino, James. W_Rios. L_Poche 0-1. Sv_Ramirez. HRs_Cozens, Ngoepe; Zunino.

___

Washington 320 020 300—10 11 0
Minnesota (ss) 010 200 100—4 9 2

Fedde, Voth (4), Suero (5), McGowin (6), Rainey (7), Barrett (8), Hoover (9), and Kieboom, Lowery; Perez, Reed (5), Rogers (6), Hildenberger (7), Camarena (8), Romero (9), and Castro, Navarreto. W_Fedde 2-1. L_Perez 1-1. Sv_Suero. HRs_Robles, Soto; Rosario, Larnach, Garver.

___

Philadelphia (ss) 001 000 001—2 6 0
Pittsburgh 102 231 20x—11 13 3

Arrieta, Paredes (4), Nicasio (5), Windle (5), Morgan (6), Ramos (7), Hammer (8), and Knapp, McBride; Williams, Liriano (6), Burdi (7), Holmes (8), Maurer (9), and Cervelli, Stallings. W_Williams 1-1. L_Arrieta 0-1. Sv_Windle. HRs_Robinson; Frazier, Marte, Dickerson, Moran, Newman.

___

Boston 000 211 000—4 6 1
Detroit 030 000 010—4 5 1

Rodriguez, Workman (6), Hembree (7), Tapia (8), Feltman (9), and Leon, Hernandez; Boyd, Alcantara (6), Stumpf (7), Coleman (8), Garrett (9), Reininger (9), and Greiner, Sanchez. Sv_Coleman. HRs_Pearce (2).

___

Minnesota (ss) 001 031 101—7 13 0
Baltimore 100 212 000—6 9 0

De Jong, Mejia (4), Duffey (6), Eades (7), Harper (8), Comer (9), and Telis, Sawyer; Bundy, Araujo (6), Yacabonis (7), Fry (8), Kline (9), and Sisco, Susac. W_Harper. L_Kline. Sv_Kline. HRs_Torreyes; Mullins, Peterson.

___

Miami 051 004 020—12 15 0
Houston 201 120 000—6 9 3

Straily, Romo (4), Guerrero (6), Steckenrider (7), Ferrell (8), Kinley (9), and Wallach, Vigil; McHugh, Sanabria (3), Bielak (4), Winkelman (6), Sneed (6), Guduan (7), Hiraldo (8), Figueroa (9), and Chirinos, Stassi. W_Romo 1-1. L_Winkelman. Sv_Sneed. HRs_Wallach, Machado; Bregman, White, Chirinos.

___

New York Mets 000 000 010—1 9 0
St. Louis 000 000 100—1 6 0

Wheeler, Bashlor (6), Wilson (10), Familia (11), Peterson (12), Zamora (12), and d’Arnaud, Nido; Wacha, Leone (6), Mayers (7), Brebbia (9), and Molina, Knizner. Sv_Peterson.

___

New York Yankees 000 100 000—1 8 1
Toronto 000 000 100—1 5 0

Cessa, Cortes (5), Coulombe (7), Brothers (8), Espinal (9), and Romine; Shoemaker, Luciano (6), Mayza (8), Biagini (9), and Maile, McGuire. Sv_Mayza.

___

Texas (ss) 002 210 000—5 11 2
Kansas City 200 020 000—4 10 3

Volquez, Martin (5), Kelley (6), Bird (7), McAllister (9), and Mathis, Trevino; Junis, Peralta (5), Diekman (6), Boxberger (7), Lovelady (8), and Viloria. W_Volquez 1-1. L_Junis 0-1. Sv_McAllister. HRs_Santana.

___

Texas (ss) 100 000 000—1 4 1
Chicago Cubs 100 000 01x—2 3 0

Sadzeck, Sampson (1), Springs (6), Valdez (8), Pelham (8), and Kiner-Falefa, Bandy; Darvish, Duensing (5), Kintzler (6), Underwood Jr. (7), Wick (8), Norwood (9), and Contreras, Arcia. W_Wick 1-0. L_Valdez 0-1. Sv_Norwood.

___

Colorado 000 000 102—3 4 0
Cleveland 000 324 00x—9 12 1

Hoffman, Pierpont (5), McGee (6), Estevez (7), Musgrave (8), and Murphy, Nicholas; Bieber, Perez (6), Cimber (7), Otero (8), Goody (9), and Perez, Navarro. W_Bieber 2-1. L_Hoffman 1-2. HRs_Johnson, Perez.

___

Cincinnati 200 010 000—3 9 1
Los Angeles Dodgers (ss) 000 201 000—3 8 1

Gray, Lorenzen (4), Duke (8), Hernandez (9), Iglesias (6), Peralta (7), and Barnhart, Graterol; Ryu, Alexander (5), Floro (6), Schultz (7), Baez (8), Kowalczyk (9), and Smith. HRs_Ervin.

___

San Francisco 000 000 000—0 3 0
Arizona 010 000 20x—3 5 0

Rodriguez, Bergen (5), Melancon (7), Vincent (8), and Posey, Garcia; Weaver, Crichton (6), Shipley (7), Kohn (9), and Kelly, Heineman. W_Weaver 1-0. L_Rodriguez 0-3. Sv_Shipley.

___

