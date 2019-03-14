Thursday’s Major League Linescore

|Philadelphia (ss)
|001
|000
|210—4
|10
|1
|Tampa Bay
|000
|030
|000—3
|6
|0
Anderson, Arano (5), Leftwich (5), Pazos (6), Rios (7), Ramirez (9), and Brantly, Cabral; Pagan, Castillo (3), Sulser (5), Sadler (6), Poche (8), and Zunino, James. W_Rios. L_Poche 0-1. Sv_Ramirez. HRs_Cozens, Ngoepe; Zunino.
___
|Washington
|320
|020
|300—10
|11
|0
|Minnesota (ss)
|010
|200
|100—4
|9
|2
Fedde, Voth (4), Suero (5), McGowin (6), Rainey (7), Barrett (8), Hoover (9), and Kieboom, Lowery; Perez, Reed (5), Rogers (6), Hildenberger (7), Camarena (8), Romero (9), and Castro, Navarreto. W_Fedde 2-1. L_Perez 1-1. Sv_Suero. HRs_Robles, Soto; Rosario, Larnach, Garver.
___
|Philadelphia (ss)
|001
|000
|001—2
|6
|0
|Pittsburgh
|102
|231
|20x—11
|13
|3
Arrieta, Paredes (4), Nicasio (5), Windle (5), Morgan (6), Ramos (7), Hammer (8), and Knapp, McBride; Williams, Liriano (6), Burdi (7), Holmes (8), Maurer (9), and Cervelli, Stallings. W_Williams 1-1. L_Arrieta 0-1. Sv_Windle. HRs_Robinson; Frazier, Marte, Dickerson, Moran, Newman.
___
|Boston
|000
|211
|000—4
|6
|1
|Detroit
|030
|000
|010—4
|5
|1
Rodriguez, Workman (6), Hembree (7), Tapia (8), Feltman (9), and Leon, Hernandez; Boyd, Alcantara (6), Stumpf (7), Coleman (8), Garrett (9), Reininger (9), and Greiner, Sanchez. Sv_Coleman. HRs_Pearce (2).
___
|Minnesota (ss)
|001
|031
|101—7
|13
|0
|Baltimore
|100
|212
|000—6
|9
|0
De Jong, Mejia (4), Duffey (6), Eades (7), Harper (8), Comer (9), and Telis, Sawyer; Bundy, Araujo (6), Yacabonis (7), Fry (8), Kline (9), and Sisco, Susac. W_Harper. L_Kline. Sv_Kline. HRs_Torreyes; Mullins, Peterson.
___
|Miami
|051
|004
|020—12
|15
|0
|Houston
|201
|120
|000—6
|9
|3
Straily, Romo (4), Guerrero (6), Steckenrider (7), Ferrell (8), Kinley (9), and Wallach, Vigil; McHugh, Sanabria (3), Bielak (4), Winkelman (6), Sneed (6), Guduan (7), Hiraldo (8), Figueroa (9), and Chirinos, Stassi. W_Romo 1-1. L_Winkelman. Sv_Sneed. HRs_Wallach, Machado; Bregman, White, Chirinos.
___
|New York Mets
|000
|000
|010—1
|9
|0
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|100—1
|6
|0
Wheeler, Bashlor (6), Wilson (10), Familia (11), Peterson (12), Zamora (12), and d’Arnaud, Nido; Wacha, Leone (6), Mayers (7), Brebbia (9), and Molina, Knizner. Sv_Peterson.
___
|New York Yankees
|000
|100
|000—1
|8
|1
|Toronto
|000
|000
|100—1
|5
|0
Cessa, Cortes (5), Coulombe (7), Brothers (8), Espinal (9), and Romine; Shoemaker, Luciano (6), Mayza (8), Biagini (9), and Maile, McGuire. Sv_Mayza.
___
|Texas (ss)
|002
|210
|000—5
|11
|2
|Kansas City
|200
|020
|000—4
|10
|2
Volquez, Martin (5), Kelley (6), Bird (7), McAllister (9), and Mathis, Trevino; Junis, Peralta (5), Diekman (6), Boxberger (7), Lovelady (8), and Viloria. W_Volquez 1-1. L_Junis 0-1. Sv_McAllister. HRs_Santana.
___
|Texas (ss)
|100
|000
|000—1
|4
|1
|Chicago Cubs
|100
|000
|01x—2
|3
|0
Sadzeck, Sampson (1), Springs (6), Valdez (8), Pelham (8), and Kiner-Falefa, Bandy; Darvish, Duensing (5), Kintzler (6), Underwood Jr. (7), Wick (8), Norwood (9), and Contreras, Arcia. W_Wick 1-0. L_Valdez 0-1. Sv_Norwood.
___
|Colorado
|000
|000
|102—3
|4
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|324
|00x—9
|12
|1
Hoffman, Pierpont (5), McGee (6), Estevez (7), Musgrave (8), and Murphy, Nicholas; Bieber, Perez (6), Cimber (7), Otero (8), Goody (9), and Perez, Navarro. W_Bieber 2-1. L_Hoffman 1-2. HRs_Johnson, Perez.
___
|Cincinnati
|200
|010
|000—3
|9
|1
|Los Angeles Dodgers (ss)
|000
|201
|000—3
|8
|1
Gray, Lorenzen (4), Duke (8), Hernandez (9), Iglesias (6), Peralta (7), and Barnhart, Graterol; Ryu, Alexander (5), Floro (6), Schultz (7), Baez (8), Kowalczyk (9), and Smith. HRs_Ervin.
___
|Los Angeles Angels
|003
|200
|020—7
|7
|1
|Milwaukee
|103
|001
|002—7
|12
|3
Barria, Jewell (5), Bard (7), Jerez (8), Ramsey (9), and Briceno, Garneau; Peralta, Andrews (4), Knebel (5), Petricka (6), Barnes (8), Sanchez (8), Williams (9), and Kratz, Gosewisch. Sv_Petricka. HRs_Bour; Yelich, Aguilar, Moustakas.
___
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|0
|Arizona
|010
|000
|20x—3
|5
|0
Rodriguez, Bergen (5), Melancon (7), Vincent (8), and Posey, Garcia; Weaver, Crichton (6), Shipley (7), Kohn (9), and Kelly, Heineman. W_Weaver 1-0. L_Rodriguez 0-3. Sv_Shipley.
___
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.