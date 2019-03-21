Thursday’s Major League Linescore

Kikuchi, Elias (5), Altavilla (7), Brennan (8), Festa (9), Rosscup (11), Strickland (12), and Narvaez; Estrada, Petit (6), Soria (7), Trivino (8), Treinen (9), Hendriks (11), Buchter (12), Rodney (12), and Phegley, Hundley. W_Rosscup. L_Buchter. HRs_Haniger, Healy.
___
|Baltimore
|000
|300
|002—5
|7
|0
|Pittsburgh
|110
|001
|004—7
|7
|0
Hess, Karns (6), Castro (7), Rogers (8), Snelten (9), and Sisco, Susac; Archer, Lyons (4), Crick (6), Eckelman (7), DuRapau (8), and Cervelli, Haug. W_DuRapau 1-0. L_Snelten 0-1. HRs_Mancini; Davis (2), Cervelli, Kang.
___
|Atlanta
|100
|000
|000—1
|10
|1
|Tampa Bay (ss)
|600
|110
|00x—8
|9
|0
Wright, Rowen (1), Winkler (4), Carle (10), Leyva (11), Burrows (12), and Flowers; McKay, Castillo (3), Chirinos (3), Yarbrough (7), and Zunino, James. W_McKay 1-0. L_Wright 1-2. HRs_Riley; Lowe, Zunino, Lowe.
___
|Houston
|001
|020
|000—3
|7
|1
|Detroit
|302
|000
|00x—5
|6
|0
Martin, Devenski (4), Bukauskas (6), McCurry (8), and Stassi; Moore, Hardy (5), Jimenez (7), Greene (8), Farmer (9), and Hicks, Rupp. W_Moore 4-1. L_Martin. Sv_Farmer. HRs_Kemp; Candelario (2), Cabrera.
___
|New York Yankees
|002
|100
|000—3
|6
|1
|St. Louis (ss)
|131
|002
|40x—11
|14
|0
German, Brothers (4), Tarpley (5), Reeves (6), Coshow (6), Diehl (7), and Lavarnway, Saez; Woodford, Perez (5), Miller (7), Brebbia (7), Hicks (9), and Molina. W_Woodford 2-0. L_German 1-2. Sv_Tarpley. HRs_Fowler (2), Ozuna.
___
|Toronto
|102
|000
|210—6
|9
|0
|Philadelphia
|230
|602
|00x—13
|12
|0
Gaviglio, Barnes (4), Pannone (5), Adam (8), and Jansen, Maile; Velasquez, Brown (4), Neshek (9), Rios (9), Alvarez (11), Martin (12), Windle (13), and Realmuto, Butera. W_Velasquez 1-2. L_Gaviglio. Sv_Windle. HRs_Tellez, Grichuk, Gurriel Jr., McKinney; Harper (2), McCutchen, Ngoepe, Realmuto, Knapp.
___
|Miami
|000
|000
|000—0
|6
|0
|New York Mets
|050
|000
|10x—6
|9
|1
Chen, Guerrero (6), Conley (6), Steckenrider (5), Anderson (6), and Holaday, Castillo; Matz, Bashlor (6), Diaz (7), O’Rourke (8), Caminero (9), Coleman (9), and Ramos, d’Arnaud. W_Matz 3-2. L_Chen 0-2. Sv_Conley. HRs_Nimmo (2), Conforto.
___
|Los Angeles Angels
|001
|000
|100—2
|5
|0
|Arizona
|000
|000
|010—1
|6
|0
Ramirez, Bedrosian (4), Buttrey (5), Anderson (6), Jewell (7), Alexander (8), and Lucroy, Garneau; Kelly, Chafin (10), Rzepczynski (11), Young (12), Mark (13), and Joseph, Rosario. W_Ramirez 2-0. L_Kelly 1-2.
___
