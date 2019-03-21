Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Thursday’s Major League Linescore

March 21, 2019 9:06 pm
 
2 min read
Share       
Seattle —5
Oakland —4

Kikuchi, Elias (5), Altavilla (7), Brennan (8), Festa (9), Rosscup (11), Strickland (12), and Narvaez; Estrada, Petit (6), Soria (7), Trivino (8), Treinen (9), Hendriks (11), Buchter (12), Rodney (12), and Phegley, Hundley. W_Rosscup. L_Buchter. HRs_Haniger, Healy.

___

Baltimore 000 300 002—5 7 0
Pittsburgh 110 001 004—7 7 0

Hess, Karns (6), Castro (7), Rogers (8), Snelten (9), and Sisco, Susac; Archer, Lyons (4), Crick (6), Eckelman (7), DuRapau (8), and Cervelli, Haug. W_DuRapau 1-0. L_Snelten 0-1. HRs_Mancini; Davis (2), Cervelli, Kang.

___

        Insight by the Oracle PartnerNetwork: Learn how agencies are defining IT modernization in this exclusive ebook.

Advertisement
Atlanta 100 000 000—1 10 1
Tampa Bay (ss) 600 110 00x—8 9 0

Wright, Rowen (1), Winkler (4), Carle (10), Leyva (11), Burrows (12), and Flowers; McKay, Castillo (3), Chirinos (3), Yarbrough (7), and Zunino, James. W_McKay 1-0. L_Wright 1-2. HRs_Riley; Lowe, Zunino, Lowe.

___

Houston 001 020 000—3 7 1
Detroit 302 000 00x—5 6 0

Martin, Devenski (4), Bukauskas (6), McCurry (8), and Stassi; Moore, Hardy (5), Jimenez (7), Greene (8), Farmer (9), and Hicks, Rupp. W_Moore 4-1. L_Martin. Sv_Farmer. HRs_Kemp; Candelario (2), Cabrera.

___

New York Yankees 002 100 000—3 6 1
St. Louis (ss) 131 002 40x—11 14 0

German, Brothers (4), Tarpley (5), Reeves (6), Coshow (6), Diehl (7), and Lavarnway, Saez; Woodford, Perez (5), Miller (7), Brebbia (7), Hicks (9), and Molina. W_Woodford 2-0. L_German 1-2. Sv_Tarpley. HRs_Fowler (2), Ozuna.

___

Toronto 102 000 210—6 9 0
Philadelphia 230 602 00x—13 12 0

Gaviglio, Barnes (4), Pannone (5), Adam (8), and Jansen, Maile; Velasquez, Brown (4), Neshek (9), Rios (9), Alvarez (11), Martin (12), Windle (13), and Realmuto, Butera. W_Velasquez 1-2. L_Gaviglio. Sv_Windle. HRs_Tellez, Grichuk, Gurriel Jr., McKinney; Harper (2), McCutchen, Ngoepe, Realmuto, Knapp.

___

Miami 000 000 000—0 6 0
New York Mets 050 000 10x—6 9 1

Chen, Guerrero (6), Conley (6), Steckenrider (5), Anderson (6), and Holaday, Castillo; Matz, Bashlor (6), Diaz (7), O’Rourke (8), Caminero (9), Coleman (9), and Ramos, d’Arnaud. W_Matz 3-2. L_Chen 0-2. Sv_Conley. HRs_Nimmo (2), Conforto.

___

Kansas City 000 140 108—14 16 2
Cincinnati (ss) 010 400 001—6 10 2

Fillmyer, Hill (6), Zimmer (7), McCarthy (9), and Viloria; DeSclafani, Hughes (6), Duke (7), Iglesias (8), Fossas (10), Zabala (10), and Barnhart, Okey. W_Hill 1-0. L_Duke 0-1. Sv_McCarthy. HRs_Owings, Featherston, Soler, Rivera, Isbel.

___

San Francisco 200 001 200—5 10 1
Chicago Cubs 100 100 201—5 10 0

Samardzija, Moronta (9), Dyson (9), Bergen (10), Blach (6), and Garcia; Hendricks, Duensing (7), Kintzler (7), Webster (8), Brach (9), and Caratini, Pereda. Sv_Brach. HRs_Belt; Almora Jr., Mitchell, Caratini.

___

Cleveland 201 000 000—3 10 1
Texas (ss) 011 110 03x—7 14 0

Clevinger, Cimber (5), Hand (6), Edwards (7), Robinson (8), Angulo (8), and Haase, Navarro; Smyly, Gardewine (5), Leclerc (6), Bird (8), and Mathis, Whatley. W_Gardewine 1-0. L_Clevinger 2-1. Sv_Bird. HRs_Thompson; Odor, Guzman.

___

Los Angeles Dodgers 000 030 200—5 9 1
Milwaukee 000 026 30x—11 11 1

Ryu, Baez (6), Ferguson (12), Floro (10), Salow (10), Garcia (11), and Martin, Thole; Burnes, Petricka (6), Benoit (6), Williams (7), Barker (8), and Grandal, Gosewisch. W_Petricka. L_Ryu 0-1. Sv_Petricka. HRs_Turner, Asche; Grandal, Saladino.

___

Texas (ss) 000 010 001—2 7 1
Chicago White Sox 102 020 43x—12 12 1

Hammel, Kelley (5), Martin (6), Springs (7), Medina (7), and Kiner-Falefa, Huff; Nova, Colome (6), Herrera (7), Fry (8), Ruiz (9), and McCann, Nolan. W_Nova 1-2. L_Hammel 2-1. HRs_Garcia, Alonso.

___

Los Angeles Angels 001 000 100—2 5 0
Arizona 000 000 010—1 6 0

Ramirez, Bedrosian (4), Buttrey (5), Anderson (6), Jewell (7), Alexander (8), and Lucroy, Garneau; Kelly, Chafin (10), Rzepczynski (11), Young (12), Mark (13), and Joseph, Rosario. W_Ramirez 2-0. L_Kelly 1-2.

___

Tampa Bay (ss) 000 000 000—0 4 2
Boston 105 002 00x—8 10 0

Wood, Kolarek (3), Pagan (3), Drake (5), Milner (6), Sulser (7), Gardeck (8), and Perez, Law; Velazquez, Hernandez (3), Barnes (4), Thornburg (5), Brewer (6), Walden (7), Feltman (9), and Swihart, Leon. W_Velazquez 1-1. L_Wood. Sv_Gardeck.

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
4|2 Department of Veterans Affairs Digital...
4|2 USPTO IT Vendor Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Graduating sailors stand in formation

Today in History

1970: Nixon bans cigarette advertising on TV and radio

Get our daily newsletter.