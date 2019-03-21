Thursday’s Major League Linescore

Seattle —5 Oakland —4

Kikuchi, Elias (5), Altavilla (7), Brennan (8), Festa (9), Rosscup (11), Strickland (12), and Narvaez; Estrada, Petit (6), Soria (7), Trivino (8), Treinen (9), Hendriks (11), Buchter (12), Rodney (12), and Phegley, Hundley. W_Rosscup. L_Buchter. HRs_Haniger, Healy.

Baltimore 000 300 002—5 7 0 Pittsburgh 110 001 004—7 7 0

Hess, Karns (6), Castro (7), Rogers (8), Snelten (9), and Sisco, Susac; Archer, Lyons (4), Crick (6), Eckelman (7), DuRapau (8), and Cervelli, Haug. W_DuRapau 1-0. L_Snelten 0-1. HRs_Mancini; Davis (2), Cervelli, Kang.

Atlanta 100 000 000—1 10 1 Tampa Bay (ss) 600 110 00x—8 9 0

Wright, Rowen (1), Winkler (4), Carle (10), Leyva (11), Burrows (12), and Flowers; McKay, Castillo (3), Chirinos (3), Yarbrough (7), and Zunino, James. W_McKay 1-0. L_Wright 1-2. HRs_Riley; Lowe, Zunino, Lowe.

Houston 001 020 000—3 7 1 Detroit 302 000 00x—5 6 0

Martin, Devenski (4), Bukauskas (6), McCurry (8), and Stassi; Moore, Hardy (5), Jimenez (7), Greene (8), Farmer (9), and Hicks, Rupp. W_Moore 4-1. L_Martin. Sv_Farmer. HRs_Kemp; Candelario (2), Cabrera.

New York Yankees 002 100 000—3 6 1 St. Louis (ss) 131 002 40x—11 14 0

German, Brothers (4), Tarpley (5), Reeves (6), Coshow (6), Diehl (7), and Lavarnway, Saez; Woodford, Perez (5), Miller (7), Brebbia (7), Hicks (9), and Molina. W_Woodford 2-0. L_German 1-2. Sv_Tarpley. HRs_Fowler (2), Ozuna.

Toronto 102 000 210—6 9 0 Philadelphia 230 602 00x—13 12 0

Gaviglio, Barnes (4), Pannone (5), Adam (8), and Jansen, Maile; Velasquez, Brown (4), Neshek (9), Rios (9), Alvarez (11), Martin (12), Windle (13), and Realmuto, Butera. W_Velasquez 1-2. L_Gaviglio. Sv_Windle. HRs_Tellez, Grichuk, Gurriel Jr., McKinney; Harper (2), McCutchen, Ngoepe, Realmuto, Knapp.

Miami 000 000 000—0 6 0 New York Mets 050 000 10x—6 9 1

Chen, Guerrero (6), Conley (6), Steckenrider (5), Anderson (6), and Holaday, Castillo; Matz, Bashlor (6), Diaz (7), O’Rourke (8), Caminero (9), Coleman (9), and Ramos, d’Arnaud. W_Matz 3-2. L_Chen 0-2. Sv_Conley. HRs_Nimmo (2), Conforto.

Kansas City 000 140 108—14 16 2 Cincinnati (ss) 010 400 001—6 10 2

Fillmyer, Hill (6), Zimmer (7), McCarthy (9), and Viloria; DeSclafani, Hughes (6), Duke (7), Iglesias (8), Fossas (10), Zabala (10), and Barnhart, Okey. W_Hill 1-0. L_Duke 0-1. Sv_McCarthy. HRs_Owings, Featherston, Soler, Rivera, Isbel.

San Francisco 200 001 200—5 10 1 Chicago Cubs 100 100 201—5 10 0

Samardzija, Moronta (9), Dyson (9), Bergen (10), Blach (6), and Garcia; Hendricks, Duensing (7), Kintzler (7), Webster (8), Brach (9), and Caratini, Pereda. Sv_Brach. HRs_Belt; Almora Jr., Mitchell, Caratini.

Cleveland 201 000 000—3 10 1 Texas (ss) 011 110 03x—7 14 0

Clevinger, Cimber (5), Hand (6), Edwards (7), Robinson (8), Angulo (8), and Haase, Navarro; Smyly, Gardewine (5), Leclerc (6), Bird (8), and Mathis, Whatley. W_Gardewine 1-0. L_Clevinger 2-1. Sv_Bird. HRs_Thompson; Odor, Guzman.

Los Angeles Dodgers 000 030 200—5 9 1 Milwaukee 000 026 30x—11 11 1

Ryu, Baez (6), Ferguson (12), Floro (10), Salow (10), Garcia (11), and Martin, Thole; Burnes, Petricka (6), Benoit (6), Williams (7), Barker (8), and Grandal, Gosewisch. W_Petricka. L_Ryu 0-1. Sv_Petricka. HRs_Turner, Asche; Grandal, Saladino.

Texas (ss) 000 010 001—2 7 1 Chicago White Sox 102 020 43x—12 12 1

Hammel, Kelley (5), Martin (6), Springs (7), Medina (7), and Kiner-Falefa, Huff; Nova, Colome (6), Herrera (7), Fry (8), Ruiz (9), and McCann, Nolan. W_Nova 1-2. L_Hammel 2-1. HRs_Garcia, Alonso.

Los Angeles Angels 001 000 100—2 5 0 Arizona 000 000 010—1 6 0

Ramirez, Bedrosian (4), Buttrey (5), Anderson (6), Jewell (7), Alexander (8), and Lucroy, Garneau; Kelly, Chafin (10), Rzepczynski (11), Young (12), Mark (13), and Joseph, Rosario. W_Ramirez 2-0. L_Kelly 1-2.

Tampa Bay (ss) 000 000 000—0 4 2 Boston 105 002 00x—8 10 0

Wood, Kolarek (3), Pagan (3), Drake (5), Milner (6), Sulser (7), Gardeck (8), and Perez, Law; Velazquez, Hernandez (3), Barnes (4), Thornburg (5), Brewer (6), Walden (7), Feltman (9), and Swihart, Leon. W_Velazquez 1-1. L_Wood. Sv_Gardeck.

St. Louis (ss) 000 001 000—1 8 1 Washington 010 200 40x—7 6 1

Beck, Shreve (3), Webb (4), Cruz (5), Kruczynski (7), Fasola (7), Whitley (8), and Wieters; Hellickson, Barraclough (6), Rosenthal (7), Grace (8), Doolittle (9), and Suzuki, Severino. W_Hellickson 4-0. L_Beck 0-1. Sv_Rosenthal. HRs_Zimmerman, Dozier.

