Thursday’s Major League Linescore

Kikuchi, Elias (5), Altavilla (7), Brennan (8), Festa (9), Rosscup (11), Strickland (12), and Narvaez; Estrada, Petit (6), Soria (7), Trivino (8), Treinen (9), Hendriks (11), Buchter (12), Rodney (12), and Phegley, Hundley. W_Rosscup. L_Buchter. HRs_Haniger, Healy.
___
|Baltimore
|000
|300
|002—5
|7
|0
|Pittsburgh
|110
|001
|004—7
|7
|0
Hess, Karns (6), Castro (7), Rogers (8), Snelten (9), and Sisco, Susac; Archer, Lyons (4), Crick (6), Eckelman (7), DuRapau (8), and Cervelli, Haug. W_DuRapau 1-0. L_Snelten 0-1. HRs_Mancini; Davis (2), Cervelli, Kang.
___
|Atlanta
|100
|000
|000—1
|10
|1
|Tampa Bay (ss)
|600
|110
|00x—8
|9
|0
Wright, Rowen (1), Winkler (4), Carle (10), Leyva (11), Burrows (12), and Flowers; McKay, Castillo (3), Chirinos (3), Yarbrough (7), and Zunino, James. W_McKay 1-0. L_Wright 1-2. HRs_Riley; Lowe, Zunino, Lowe.
___
|Houston
|001
|020
|000—3
|7
|1
|Detroit
|302
|000
|00x—5
|6
|0
Martin, Devenski (4), Bukauskas (6), McCurry (8), and Stassi; Moore, Hardy (5), Jimenez (7), Greene (8), Farmer (9), and Hicks, Rupp. W_Moore 4-1. L_Martin. Sv_Farmer. HRs_Kemp; Candelario (2), Cabrera.
___
|New York Yankees
|002
|100
|000—3
|6
|1
|St. Louis (ss)
|131
|002
|40x—11
|14
|0
German, Brothers (4), Tarpley (5), Reeves (6), Coshow (6), Diehl (7), and Lavarnway, Saez; Woodford, Perez (5), Miller (7), Brebbia (7), Hicks (9), and Molina. W_Woodford 2-0. L_German. HRs_Fowler (2), Ozuna.
___
|Toronto
|102
|000
|210—6
|9
|0
|Philadelphia
|230
|602
|00x—13
|12
|0
Gaviglio, Barnes (4), Pannone (5), Adam (8), and Jansen, Maile; Velasquez, Brown (4), Neshek (9), Rios (9), Alvarez (11), Martin (12), Windle (13), and Realmuto, Butera. W_Velasquez 1-2. L_Gaviglio. Sv_Windle. HRs_Tellez, Grichuk, Gurriel Jr., McKinney; Harper (2), McCutchen, Ngoepe, Realmuto, Knapp.
___
|Miami
|000
|000
|000—0
|6
|0
|New York Mets
|050
|000
|10x—6
|9
|1
Chen, Guerrero (6), Conley (6), Steckenrider (5), Anderson (6), and Holaday, Castillo; Matz, Bashlor (6), Diaz (7), O’Rourke (8), Caminero (9), Coleman (9), and Ramos, d’Arnaud. W_Matz 3-2. L_Chen 0-2. Sv_Conley. HRs_Nimmo (2), Conforto.
___
|Kansas City
|000
|140
|108—14
|16
|2
|Cincinnati (ss)
|010
|400
|001—6
|10
|2
Fillmyer, Hill (6), Zimmer (7), McCarthy (9), and Viloria; DeSclafani, Hughes (6), Duke (7), Iglesias (8), Fossas (10), Zabala (10), and Barnhart, Okey. W_Hill 1-0. L_Duke 0-1. Sv_McCarthy. HRs_Owings, Featherston, Soler, Rivera, Isbel.
___
|San Francisco
|200
|001
|200—5
|10
|1
|Chicago Cubs
|100
|100
|201—5
|10
|0
Samardzija, Moronta (9), Dyson (9), Bergen (10), Blach (6), and Garcia; Hendricks, Duensing (7), Kintzler (7), Webster (8), Brach (9), and Caratini, Pereda. Sv_Brach. HRs_Belt; Almora Jr., Mitchell, Caratini.
___
|Cleveland
|201
|000
|000—3
|10
|1
|Texas (ss)
|011
|110
|03x—7
|14
|0
Clevinger, Cimber (5), Hand (6), Edwards (7), Robinson (8), Angulo (8), and Haase, Navarro; Smyly, Gardewine (5), Leclerc (6), Bird (8), and Mathis, Whatley. W_Gardewine 1-0. L_Clevinger 2-1. Sv_Bird. HRs_Thompson; Odor, Guzman.
___
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|000
|030
|200—5
|9
|1
|Milwaukee
|000
|026
|30x—11
|11
|1
Ryu, Baez (6), Ferguson (12), Floro (10), Salow (10), Garcia (11), and Martin, Thole; Burnes, Petricka (6), Benoit (6), Williams (7), Barker (8), and Grandal, Gosewisch. W_Petricka. L_Ryu 0-1. Sv_Petricka. HRs_Turner, Asche; Grandal, Saladino.
___
|Texas (ss)
|000
|010
|001—2
|7
|1
|Chicago White Sox
|102
|020
|43x—12
|12
|1
Hammel, Kelley (5), Martin (6), Springs (7), Medina (7), and Kiner-Falefa, Huff; Nova, Colome (6), Herrera (7), Fry (8), Ruiz (9), and McCann, Nolan. W_Nova 1-2. L_Hammel 2-1. HRs_Garcia, Alonso.
___
|Los Angeles Angels
|001
|000
|100—2
|5
|0
|Arizona
|000
|000
|010—1
|6
|0
Ramirez, Bedrosian (4), Buttrey (5), Anderson (6), Jewell (7), Alexander (8), and Lucroy, Garneau; Kelly, Chafin (10), Rzepczynski (11), Young (12), Mark (13), and Joseph, Rosario. W_Ramirez 2-0. L_Kelly 1-2.
___
|Tampa Bay (ss)
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|2
|Boston
|105
|002
|00x—8
|10
|0
Wood, Kolarek (3), Pagan (3), Drake (5), Milner (6), Sulser (7), Gardeck (8), and Perez, Law; Velazquez, Hernandez (3), Barnes (4), Thornburg (5), Brewer (6), Walden (7), Feltman (9), and Swihart, Leon. W_Velazquez 1-1. L_Wood. Sv_Gardeck.
___
|St. Louis (ss)
|000
|001
|000—1
|8
|1
|Washington
|010
|200
|40x—7
|6
|1
Beck, Shreve (3), Webb (4), Cruz (5), Kruczynski (7), Fasola (7), Whitley (8), and Wieters; Hellickson, Barraclough (6), Rosenthal (7), Grace (8), Doolittle (9), and Suzuki, Severino. W_Hellickson 4-0. L_Beck 0-1. Sv_Rosenthal. HRs_Zimmerman, Dozier.
___
