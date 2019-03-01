Thursday’s Major League Linescore

|Washington
Scherzer, Fedde (4), McGowin (5), Pena (6), Hoover (6), Voth (7), and Suzuki, Kieboom, Barrera; Velazquez, Reyes (3), Weber (5), Smith (7), Mejia (9), and Vazquez, Rei. W_Weber 1-0. L_Fedde 1-1. HRs_Adams; Holt.
___
|Detroit
|500
|100
|100—7
|10
|0
|Atlanta
|002
|000
|004—6
|8
|1
Moore, Voelker (3), Alcantara (4), Reininger (5), Fernandez (6), Paredes (7), Houston (8), Jimenez (9), and Wilson, Sanchez; Toussaint, Johnstone (2), Venters (3), Freeman (4), Harrison (5), Anderson (7), Biddle (8), De Paula (9), and Flowers, Jackson. W_Moore 2-0. L_Toussaint 0-2. HRs_Peterson, Castro; Lugbauer, Florimon.
___
|Pittsburgh
|122
|000
|001—6
|8
|0
|New York Yankees
|310
|100
|21x—8
|11
|0
Brault, Hartlieb (2), Waddell (4), McRae (5), Escobar (7), Eckelman (8), and Baron, Kelley; Happ, Tarpley (2), Ottavino (3), Britton (4), Cortes (5), Holder (6), Rosa (8), and Higashioka. W_Holder. L_Escobar 0-1. Sv_Rosa. HRs_Reyes, Kang, Shuck; Tulowitzki, Wade.
___
|Miami
|000
|012
|002—5
|9
|2
|Houston
|200
|122
|00x—7
|7
|1
Alcantara, Steckenrider (3), Kinley (4), Holloway (5), Kickham (6), Graves (7), Dugger (8), and Wallach, Vigil; Peacock, Bukauskas (3), Rodgers (5), Adcock (8), Pinales (9), and Chirinos, Stassi. W_Peacock 1-0. L_Alcantara 0-1. Sv_Pinales. HRs_Anderson; Toro.
___
|New York Mets
|000
|020
|100—3
|11
|1
|St. Louis
|100
|000
|010—2
|8
|0
Vargas, Smith (3), Avilan (4), Bashlor (5), Rhame (6), Peterson (7), Ryan (8), Torres (9), and Ramos, Sanchez; Mikolas, Flaherty (4), Mayers (7), Hicks (8), Cabrera (9), and Pena, Martinez. W_Avilan 1-0. L_Flaherty 0-1. Sv_Torres. HRs_Carpenter.
___
|Baltimore
|021
|020
|000—5
|9
|1
|Philadelphia (ss)
|011
|000
|102—5
|11
|1
Bundy, Hess (3), Yacabonis (5), Araujo (7), Ysla (7), Castro (8), Carroll (9), and Wynns, Susac; Medina, Llovera (2), Arano (3), Morgan (4), Ramos (5), Martin (6), Bleich (7), McKay (9), and Butera, McBride. HRs_Hall.
___
|Philadelphia (ss)
|311
|042
|000—11
|14
|1
|Toronto
|004
|000
|001—5
|7
|0
De Los Santos, Davis (4), Garcia (6), Gilbert (8), and Knapp, Grullon; Borucki, Thornton (3), Giles (5), Fisk (5), Tepera (6), Axford (7), Mayza (8), Barnes (9), and Jansen, Pentecost. W_De Los Santos 1-0. L_Borucki 0-1. HRs_Cozens; Grichuk.
___
|Milwaukee (ss)
|010
|031
|500—10
|8
|2
|Cincinnati
|004
|400
|000—8
|8
|3
Woodruff, Smith (2), Brown (3), Brown (4), Sanchez (6), Perdomo (7), Archer (8), Griep (9), and Grandal, Henry; Santillan, Fossas (2), Lorenzen (3), Peralta (4), Romano (5), Krol (6), Finnegan (7), Kuhnel (7), Herget (8), and Barnhart, Okey. W_Sanchez 1-0. L_Finnegan 0-1. Sv_Griep. HRs_Moustakas; Puig, Winker.
___
|San Diego
|002
|000
|000—2
|8
|1
|Kansas City
|000
|020
|001—3
|7
|2
Lauer, Allen (3), Quantrill (5), Mitchell (7), and Mejia, Allen; Lopez, Diekman (3), McWilliams (4), McCarthy (6), Lovvorn (7), Adam (9), and Gallagher, Viloria. W_Adam 1-0. L_Mitchell 0-1. HRs_Urias.
___
|Oakland
|000
|016
|210—10
|12
|1
|Chicago Cubs
|000
|020
|010—3
|10
|2
Anderson, Bassitt (4), Hendriks (6), Triggs (7), Dunshee (9), and Phegley, Murphy; Hendricks, Duensing (3), Kintzler (4), Kontos (5), Tseng (6), Minch (6), Rosario (7), Webster (8), Rondon (9), and Davis, Arcia. W_Bassitt 1-0. L_Tseng 0-1. HRs_Barreto, Laureano.
___
|Colorado
|202
|100
|020—7
|9
|1
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|200
|120
|110—7
|9
|1
Bettis, Lambert (4), Shaw (9), Gonzalez (6), Lawrence (8), and Wolters, Nunez; Hill, Boyle (3), Kelly (4), Vasquez (5), Cingrani (6), Fields (7), Chargois (8), Kowalczyk (9), Salow (9), and Smith, Ruiz. HRs_Desmond, Welker; Bellinger.
___
|San Francisco
|000
|300
|102—6
|7
|0
|Milwaukee (ss)
|000
|200
|000—2
|3
|0
Stratton, Blach (4), Wolff (6), Adon (7), Coonrod (8), Williams (9), and Rivera, Marte; Peralta, Claudio (2), Albers (3), Diplan (4), Derby (4), Olczak (6), Andrews (8), Harber (9), and Kratz, Gosewisch. W_Stratton 1-1. L_Diplan 0-1. HRs_Williamson, Michael; Kratz.
___
|Cleveland
|301
|300
|000—7
|8
|1
|Arizona
|500
|030
|02x—10
|15
|1
Hu, Krauth (1), Perez (2), Edwards (3), Grimm (4), Siri (5), Pounders (6), Mejia (7), Chiang (8), and Plawecki, Federowicz; Kelly, Smith (1), Koch (2), Chafin (3), Bracho (4), Green (5), Donatella (8), Kohn (9), and Kelly. W_Green 1-0. L_Siri 0-1. Sv_Kohn. HRs_Ramirez.
___
|Texas
|061
|011
|100—10
|11
|2
|Los Angeles Angels
|000
|004
|002—6
|7
|1
Smyly, Jurado (2), Springs (4), Romano (5), Pelham (6), Sadzeck (7), Hernandez (8), Del Pozo (9), and Kiner-Falefa; Skaggs, Isaac (2), Hudson (3), Jennings (4), Bedrosian (5), Peters (6), Anderson (8), Walsh (9), and Lucroy. W_Smyly 1-0. L_Skaggs 0-1. Sv_Isaac. HRs_Guzman (2), Davidson, Wisdom; Garneau.
___
|Chicago White Sox
|020
|100
|000—3
|7
|1
|Seattle
|120
|011
|03x—8
|11
|0
Giolito, Colome (3), Fry (4), Turner (5), Marshall (5), Stephens (6), Guerrero (8), and None; None, and None. L_Turner 0-1.
___
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|000—0
|2
|1
|Tampa Bay
|000
|001
|00x—1
|8
|0
Mejia, Romero (3), Vasquez (4), Morin (5), Guilmet (6), Eades (7), Nicolino (8), and Telis, Navarreto; Snell, Drake (2), Yarbrough (3), Poche (4), Sadler (5), Taylor (7), Krook (8), Moats (9), and Perez, Ciuffo. W_Sadler 1-1. L_Guilmet 0-1. Sv_Moats.
___
