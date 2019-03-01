Thursday’s Major League Linescore

Washington 032 000 000—5 9 0 Boston 000 283 00x—13 15 0

Scherzer, Fedde (4), McGowin (5), Pena (6), Hoover (6), Voth (7), and Suzuki, Kieboom, Barrera; Velazquez, Reyes (3), Weber (5), Smith (7), Mejia (9), and Vazquez, Rei. W_Weber 1-0. L_Fedde 1-1. HRs_Adams; Holt.

___

Detroit 500 100 100—7 10 0 Atlanta 002 000 004—6 8 1

Moore, Voelker (3), Alcantara (4), Reininger (5), Fernandez (6), Paredes (7), Houston (8), Jimenez (9), and Wilson, Sanchez; Toussaint, Johnstone (2), Venters (3), Freeman (4), Harrison (5), Anderson (7), Biddle (8), De Paula (9), and Flowers, Jackson. W_Moore 2-0. L_Toussaint 0-2. HRs_Peterson, Castro; Lugbauer, Florimon.

___

Advertisement

Pittsburgh 122 000 001—6 8 0 New York Yankees 310 100 21x—8 11 0

Brault, Hartlieb (2), Waddell (4), McRae (5), Escobar (7), Eckelman (8), and Baron, Kelley; Happ, Tarpley (2), Ottavino (3), Britton (4), Cortes (5), Holder (6), Rosa (8), and Higashioka. W_Holder. L_Escobar 0-1. Sv_Rosa. HRs_Reyes, Kang, Shuck; Tulowitzki, Wade.

___

Miami 000 012 002—5 9 2 Houston 200 122 00x—7 7 1

Alcantara, Steckenrider (3), Kinley (4), Holloway (5), Kickham (6), Graves (7), Dugger (8), and Wallach, Vigil; Peacock, Bukauskas (3), Rodgers (5), Adcock (8), Pinales (9), and Chirinos, Stassi. W_Peacock 1-0. L_Alcantara 0-1. Sv_Pinales. HRs_Anderson; Toro.

___

New York Mets 000 020 100—3 11 1 St. Louis 100 000 010—2 8 0

Vargas, Smith (3), Avilan (4), Bashlor (5), Rhame (6), Peterson (7), Ryan (8), Torres (9), and Ramos, Sanchez; Mikolas, Flaherty (4), Mayers (7), Hicks (8), Cabrera (9), and Pena, Martinez. W_Avilan 1-0. L_Flaherty 0-1. Sv_Torres. HRs_Carpenter.

___

Baltimore 021 020 000—5 9 1 Philadelphia (ss) 011 000 102—5 11 1

Bundy, Hess (3), Yacabonis (5), Araujo (7), Ysla (7), Castro (8), Carroll (9), and Wynns, Susac; Medina, Llovera (2), Arano (3), Morgan (4), Ramos (5), Martin (6), Bleich (7), McKay (9), and Butera, McBride. HRs_Hall.

___

Philadelphia (ss) 311 042 000—11 14 1 Toronto 004 000 001—5 7 0

De Los Santos, Davis (4), Garcia (6), Gilbert (8), and Knapp, Grullon; Borucki, Thornton (3), Giles (5), Fisk (5), Tepera (6), Axford (7), Mayza (8), Barnes (9), and Jansen, Pentecost. W_De Los Santos 1-0. L_Borucki 0-1. HRs_Cozens; Grichuk.

___

Milwaukee (ss) 010 031 500—10 8 2 Cincinnati 004 400 000—8 8 3

Woodruff, Smith (2), Brown (3), Brown (4), Sanchez (6), Perdomo (7), Archer (8), Griep (9), and Grandal, Henry; Santillan, Fossas (2), Lorenzen (3), Peralta (4), Romano (5), Krol (6), Finnegan (7), Kuhnel (7), Herget (8), and Barnhart, Okey. W_Sanchez 1-0. L_Finnegan 0-1. Sv_Griep. HRs_Moustakas; Puig, Winker.

___

San Diego 002 000 000—2 8 1 Kansas City 000 020 001—3 7 2

Lauer, Allen (3), Quantrill (5), Mitchell (7), and Mejia, Allen; Lopez, Diekman (3), McWilliams (4), McCarthy (6), Lovvorn (7), Adam (9), and Gallagher, Viloria. W_Adam 1-0. L_Mitchell 0-1. HRs_Urias.

___

Oakland 000 016 210—10 12 1 Chicago Cubs 000 020 010—3 10 2

Anderson, Bassitt (4), Hendriks (6), Triggs (7), Dunshee (9), and Phegley, Murphy; Hendricks, Duensing (3), Kintzler (4), Kontos (5), Tseng (6), Minch (6), Rosario (7), Webster (8), Rondon (9), and Davis, Arcia. W_Bassitt 1-0. L_Tseng 0-1. HRs_Barreto, Laureano.

___

Colorado 202 100 020—7 9 1 Los Angeles Dodgers 200 120 110—7 9 1

Bettis, Lambert (4), Shaw (9), Gonzalez (6), Lawrence (8), and Wolters, Nunez; Hill, Boyle (3), Kelly (4), Vasquez (5), Cingrani (6), Fields (7), Chargois (8), Kowalczyk (9), Salow (9), and Smith, Ruiz. HRs_Desmond, Welker; Bellinger.

___

San Francisco 000 300 102—6 7 0 Milwaukee (ss) 000 200 000—2 3 0

Stratton, Blach (4), Wolff (6), Adon (7), Coonrod (8), Williams (9), and Rivera, Marte; Peralta, Claudio (2), Albers (3), Diplan (4), Derby (4), Olczak (6), Andrews (8), Harber (9), and Kratz, Gosewisch. W_Stratton 1-1. L_Diplan 0-1. HRs_Williamson, Michael; Kratz.

___

Cleveland 301 300 000—7 8 1 Arizona 500 030 02x—10 15 1

Hu, Krauth (1), Perez (2), Edwards (3), Grimm (4), Siri (5), Pounders (6), Mejia (7), Chiang (8), and Plawecki, Federowicz; Kelly, Smith (1), Koch (2), Chafin (3), Bracho (4), Green (5), Donatella (8), Kohn (9), and Kelly. W_Green 1-0. L_Siri 0-1. Sv_Kohn. HRs_Ramirez.

___

Texas 061 011 100—10 11 2 Los Angeles Angels 000 004 002—6 7 1

Smyly, Jurado (2), Springs (4), Romano (5), Pelham (6), Sadzeck (7), Hernandez (8), Del Pozo (9), and Kiner-Falefa; Skaggs, Isaac (2), Hudson (3), Jennings (4), Bedrosian (5), Peters (6), Anderson (8), Walsh (9), and Lucroy. W_Smyly 1-0. L_Skaggs 0-1. Sv_Isaac. HRs_Guzman (2), Davidson, Wisdom; Garneau.

___

Chicago White Sox 020 100 000—3 7 1 Seattle 120 011 03x—8 11 0

Giolito, Colome (3), Fry (4), Turner (5), Marshall (5), Stephens (6), Guerrero (8), and None; None, and None. L_Turner 0-1.

___

Minnesota 000 000 000—0 2 1 Tampa Bay 000 001 00x—1 8 0

Mejia, Romero (3), Vasquez (4), Morin (5), Guilmet (6), Eades (7), Nicolino (8), and Telis, Navarreto; Snell, Drake (2), Yarbrough (3), Poche (4), Sadler (5), Taylor (7), Krook (8), Moats (9), and Perez, Ciuffo. W_Sadler 1-1. L_Guilmet 0-1. Sv_Moats.

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.