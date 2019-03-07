Listen Live Sports

Thursday’s Major League Linescore

March 7, 2019 3:56 pm
 
Baltimore 011 010 010—4 9 0
Pittsburgh 000 020 201—5 11 1

Wright Jr., Osich (4), Ramirez (5), Castro (8), Kline (9), and Perez, Susac; Lyles, Hartlieb (5), Liriano (6), Burdi (8), Waddell (9), and Cervelli. W_Waddell 1-0. L_Kline. Sv_Kline. HRs_Wilkerson; Tucker (2), Frazier, Kivlehan, Gonzalez.

Philadelphia (ss) 100 000 200—3 4 1
Detroit 001 000 000—1 6 0

Romero, Medina (4), Irvin (6), Pazos (8), Rios (9), and Butera, Brantly; Zimmermann, Jimenez (5), Garrett (6), Baez (7), Houston (8), Voelker (9), and Greiner, Rogers. W_Irvin 2-1. L_Baez 1-1. Sv_Rios.

