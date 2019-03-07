Thursday’s Major League Linescore

|Baltimore
|011
|010
|010—4
|9
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|020
|201—5
|11
|1
Wright Jr., Osich (4), Ramirez (5), Castro (8), Kline (9), and Perez, Susac; Lyles, Hartlieb (5), Liriano (6), Burdi (8), Waddell (9), and Cervelli. W_Waddell 1-0. L_Kline. Sv_Kline. HRs_Wilkerson; Tucker (2), Frazier, Kivlehan, Gonzalez.
___
|Toronto
|005
|510
|000—11
|13
|0
|Tampa Bay
|002
|000
|000—2
|4
|1
Richard, Copping (3), Axford (4), Pannone (5), Perez (7), Diaz (9), and Maile, McGuire; Glasnow, Poche (3), Moats (3), Font (4), Sadler (4), Beeks (6), Krook (7), Gardeck (8), Franco (9), and Zunino, Bemboom. W_Richard 1-0. L_Glasnow 0-3. Sv_Gardeck. HRs_Pillar.
___
|New York Yankees
|000
|104
|010—6
|7
|1
|Philadelphia (ss)
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|0
Paxton, Ottavino (4), Holder (6), Farquhar (7), Hale (8), and Sanchez, Higashioka; Anderson, Neshek (4), Brogdon (4), Morgan (5), Arano (6), Rivero (6), Nicasio (7), De Los Santos (8), and Realmuto, Grullon. W_Paxton 2-0. L_Neshek 0-1. Sv_Holder. HRs_Ford, Florial.
___
|Philadelphia (ss)
|100
|000
|200—3
|4
|1
|Detroit
|001
|000
|000—1
|6
|0
Romero, Medina (4), Irvin (6), Pazos (8), Rios (9), and Butera, Brantly; Zimmermann, Jimenez (5), Garrett (6), Baez (7), Houston (8), Voelker (9), and Greiner, Rogers. W_Irvin 2-1. L_Baez 1-1. Sv_Rios.
___
