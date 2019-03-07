Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 1A East=

Semifinal=

Coppin Academy 55, Patterson Mill 31

Washington 57, Crisfield 52

Class 1A North=

Semifinal=

Forest Park 66, Dunbar 9

Pikesville 70, Western STES 29

Class 1A South=

Semifinal=

Largo 50, Chesapeake Math and IT Academy 41

Surrattsville 47, Friendly 21

Class 1A West=

Semifinal=

Allegany 52, Mountain Ridge 41

Smithsburg 53, Francis Scott Key 46

Class 2A East=

Semifinal=

Fallston 60, Elkton 55

Queen Annes County 43, Kent Island 42

Class 2A North=

Semifinal=

Gwynn Park 65, Central 27

Hereford 57, New Town 25

Class 2A South=

Semifinal=

Calvert 43, Westlake 37

River Hill 45, Oakland Mills 40

Class 2A West=

Semifinal=

Middletown 44, Poolesville 32

Oakdale 52, South Carroll 36

Class 3A East=

Semifinal=

James M. Bennett 53, Pasadena Chesapeake 34

Long Reach 65, Reservoir 52

Class 3A North=

Semifinal=

Aberdeen 39, C. Milton Wright 32

Towson 48, Franklin 23

Class 3A South=

Semifinal=

Baltimore Poly 46, Oxon Hill 35

Chopticon 45, Great Mills 41

Class 3A West=

Semifinal=

Frederick 61, Tuscarora 28

Westminster 54, Rockville 37

Class 4A East=

Semifinal=

Old Mill 65, Meade 50

South River 43, North Point 38, OT

Class 4A North=

Semifinal=

Paint Branch 73, Montgomery Blair 38

Western 62, Howard 45

Class 4A South=

Semifinal=

C. H. Flowers 70, Wise 55

Laurel 49, Parkdale 42

Class 4A West=

Semifinal=

Bethesda 58, Winston Churchill 57

Clarksburg 46, Richard Montgomery 45

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

