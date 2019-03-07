Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 1A East=
Semifinal=
Coppin Academy 55, Patterson Mill 31
Washington 57, Crisfield 52
Class 1A North=
Semifinal=
Forest Park 66, Dunbar 9
Pikesville 70, Western STES 29
Class 1A South=
Semifinal=
Largo 50, Chesapeake Math and IT Academy 41
Surrattsville 47, Friendly 21
Class 1A West=
Semifinal=
Allegany 52, Mountain Ridge 41
Smithsburg 53, Francis Scott Key 46
Class 2A East=
Semifinal=
Fallston 60, Elkton 55
Queen Annes County 43, Kent Island 42
Class 2A North=
Semifinal=
Gwynn Park 65, Central 27
Hereford 57, New Town 25
Class 2A South=
Semifinal=
Calvert 43, Westlake 37
River Hill 45, Oakland Mills 40
Class 2A West=
Semifinal=
Middletown 44, Poolesville 32
Oakdale 52, South Carroll 36
Class 3A East=
Semifinal=
James M. Bennett 53, Pasadena Chesapeake 34
Long Reach 65, Reservoir 52
Class 3A North=
Semifinal=
Aberdeen 39, C. Milton Wright 32
Towson 48, Franklin 23
Class 3A South=
Semifinal=
Baltimore Poly 46, Oxon Hill 35
Chopticon 45, Great Mills 41
Class 3A West=
Semifinal=
Frederick 61, Tuscarora 28
Westminster 54, Rockville 37
Class 4A East=
Semifinal=
Old Mill 65, Meade 50
South River 43, North Point 38, OT
Class 4A North=
Semifinal=
Paint Branch 73, Montgomery Blair 38
Western 62, Howard 45
Class 4A South=
Semifinal=
C. H. Flowers 70, Wise 55
Laurel 49, Parkdale 42
Class 4A West=
Semifinal=
Bethesda 58, Winston Churchill 57
Clarksburg 46, Richard Montgomery 45
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.