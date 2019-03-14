Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 3A State=

Semifinal=

Baltimore Poly 72, C. Milton Wright 54

Reservoir 51, Thomas Johnson 47

Class 4A State=

Semifinal=

Broadneck 72, Richard Montgomery 57

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Eleanor Roosevelt 63, Dulaney 61

Class 3A State=

Semifinal=

Baltimore Poly 65, Aberdeen 27

Frederick 63, Long Reach 44

Class 4A State=

Semifinal=

C. H. Flowers 53, Western 49

Old Mill 57, Bethesda 55

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

