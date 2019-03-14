Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Thursday’s Scores

March 14, 2019 10:37 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 3A State=

Semifinal=

Baltimore Poly 72, C. Milton Wright 54

Advertisement

Reservoir 51, Thomas Johnson 47

Class 4A State=

Semifinal=

Broadneck 72, Richard Montgomery 57

Eleanor Roosevelt 63, Dulaney 61Eleanor Roosevelt 63, Dulaney 61

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Eleanor Roosevelt 63, Dulaney 61

Class 3A State=

Semifinal=

Baltimore Poly 65, Aberdeen 27

Frederick 63, Long Reach 44

Class 4A State=

Semifinal=

C. H. Flowers 53, Western 49

Old Mill 57, Bethesda 55

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|25 Secretary Mark Esper Army Budget...
3|26 NAWCAD Pax Industry Day and LRAF 2019
3|26 reStart Reston Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force held 2 day women's leadership symposium

Today in History

1947: Truman orders loyalty checks of federal employees

Get our daily newsletter.