Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 3A State=
Semifinal=
Baltimore Poly 72, C. Milton Wright 54
Reservoir 51, Thomas Johnson 47
Class 4A State=
Semifinal=
Broadneck 72, Richard Montgomery 57
Eleanor Roosevelt 63, Dulaney 61
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Eleanor Roosevelt 63, Dulaney 61
Class 3A State=
Semifinal=
Baltimore Poly 65, Aberdeen 27
Frederick 63, Long Reach 44
Class 4A State=
Semifinal=
C. H. Flowers 53, Western 49
Old Mill 57, Bethesda 55
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
