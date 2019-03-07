Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL National League

NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with OF Carlos Gomez on a minor league contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed TE Nick Boyle to a three-year contract.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Named Mark Duffner senior defensive assistant coach and Gerald Chatman defensive assistant coach.

DENVER BRONCOS — Re-signed LS Casey Kreiter to a one-year contract. Released S Darian Stewart.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Re-signed LS Matt Overton.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Re-signed K Aldrick Rosas.

Canadian Football League

MONTREAL ALOUETTES — Signed WR Alex Morrison and OL Jarvis Harrison to one-year contracts.

HOCKEY American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Signed F Terrence Wallin to a professional tryout agreement.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NEW MEXICO UNITED — Signed M Tommy Madden and D Manny Padilla. Fresno FC at Isotopes Park.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Signed G Thomas Hasal to a two-year contract.

COLLEGE

FORDHAM — Named Jenn Thomas women’s assistant rowing coach.

MIAMI — Promoted David Cooney to director of recruiting; Joel Rodriguez to senior offensive quality control analyst; Mike Zuckerman to senior defensive quality control analyst; DeMarcus Van Dyke to assistant director of recruiting; and Tyler Stevens to coordinator in the player personnel department. Named Andy Vaughn director of player personnel; Jesse Stone and David Parker offensive quality control coaches; Jesse Byrd defensive quality control coach; Jorge Baez director of player development; and Alex Devine assistant director of player development.

