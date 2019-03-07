Thursday’s Sports Transactions

NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with OF Carlos Gomez on a minor league contract.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed TE Nick Boyle to a three-year contract.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Named Mark Duffner senior defensive assistant coach and Gerald Chatman defensive assistant coach.
DENVER BRONCOS — Re-signed LS Casey Kreiter to a one-year contract. Released S Darian Stewart.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Re-signed LS Matt Overton.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Re-signed K Aldrick Rosas.
MONTREAL ALOUETTES — Signed WR Alex Morrison and OL Jarvis Harrison to one-year contracts.
HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Signed F Terrence Wallin to a professional tryout agreement.
NEW MEXICO UNITED — Signed M Tommy Madden and D Manny Padilla. Fresno FC at Isotopes Park.
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Signed G Thomas Hasal to a two-year contract.
FORDHAM — Named Jenn Thomas women’s assistant rowing coach.
MIAMI — Promoted David Cooney to director of recruiting; Joel Rodriguez to senior offensive quality control analyst; Mike Zuckerman to senior defensive quality control analyst; DeMarcus Van Dyke to assistant director of recruiting; and Tyler Stevens to coordinator in the player personnel department. Named Andy Vaughn director of player personnel; Jesse Stone and David Parker offensive quality control coaches; Jesse Byrd defensive quality control coach; Jorge Baez director of player development; and Alex Devine assistant director of player development.
