Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

SEATTLE MARINERS — Assigned RHPs Nabil Crismatt and Tayler Scott, C Cal Raleigh and OF Eric Filia to their minor league camp.

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Signed C Tom Murphy, LHPs Kyle Freeland and Harrison Musgrave; INFs Josh Fuentes, Garrett Hampson, Ryan McMahon, and Pat Valaika; OFs Noel Cuevas, David Dahl, Yonathan Daza, Sam Hilliard, Raimel Tapia, and Mike Tauchman; Yency Almonte, Ryan Castellani, Carlos Estevez, Rayan Gonzalez, Jeff Hoffman, DJ Johnson, Justin Lawrence, German Marquez, Antonio Senzatela, and Jesus Tinoco to one-year contracts.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Claimed LHP Donnie Hart from Baltimore. Designated RHP Josh Fields for assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with OF Carlos Gomez on a minor league contract.

Advertisement

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed TE Nick Boyle to a three-year contract.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Named Mark Duffner senior defensive assistant coach and Gerald Chatman defensive assistant coach.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Re-signed LB Justin March-Lillard and S Darian Thompson.

DENVER BRONCOS — Re-signed LS Casey Kreiter to a one-year contract. Released S Darian Stewart.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Re-signed LS Matt Overton.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Released DE Andre Branch and G Ted Larsen.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Re-signed K Aldrick Rosas.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed C Maurkice Pouncey and G Ramon Foster.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Declined the contract option for WR Pierre Garçon.

Canadian Football League

MONTREAL ALOUETTES — Signed WR Alex Morrison and OL Jarvis Harrison to one-year contracts.

HOCKEY American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended San Antonio F Jordan Nolan two games for a charging incident in a March 5 game against Chicago.

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Signed F Terrence Wallin to a professional tryout agreement.

LACROSSE National Lacrosse League

SAN DIEGO SEALS — Acquired D Paul Dawson from Rochester for a 2020 second-round draft pick and a conditional 2022 second-round draft pick

SOCCER Major League Soccer

FC CINCINNATI — Placed D Blake Smith on waivers.

LOS ANGELES FC — Loaned D Lamar Batista to Phoenix (USL). Announced the retirement of M Baggio Husidic.

NEW MEXICO UNITED — Signed M Tommy Madden and D Manny Padilla. Fresno FC at Isotopes Park.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Signed G Thomas Hasal to a two-year contract.

United Soccer League

LOUDOUN UNITED FC — Signed M Noah Pilato.

TENNIS

ATP — Nannounced executive chairman & president Chris Kermode will leave after his term expires at the end 2019.

COLLEGE

FORDHAM — Named Jenn Thomas women’s assistant rowing coach.

KENT STATE — Announced the retirement of golf coach Herb Page at the end of the season.

MIAMI — Promoted David Cooney to director of recruiting; Joel Rodriguez to senior offensive quality control analyst; Mike Zuckerman to senior defensive quality control analyst; DeMarcus Van Dyke to assistant director of recruiting; and Tyler Stevens to coordinator in the player personnel department. Named Andy Vaughn director of player personnel; Jesse Stone and David Parker offensive quality control coaches; Jesse Byrd defensive quality control coach; Jorge Baez director of player development; and Alex Devine assistant director of player development.

NEBRASKA — Suspended sophomore F Nana Akenten indefinitely for a violation of team rules.

SYRACUSE — Named Sean Lawlor men’s assistant soccer coach.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.