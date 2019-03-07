Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Thursday’s Sports Transactions

March 7, 2019 10:27 pm
 
2 min read
Share       
BASEBALL
American League

SEATTLE MARINERS — Assigned RHPs Nabil Crismatt and Tayler Scott, C Cal Raleigh and OF Eric Filia to their minor league camp.

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Signed C Tom Murphy, LHPs Kyle Freeland and Harrison Musgrave; INFs Josh Fuentes, Garrett Hampson, Ryan McMahon, and Pat Valaika; OFs Noel Cuevas, David Dahl, Yonathan Daza, Sam Hilliard, Raimel Tapia, and Mike Tauchman; Yency Almonte, Ryan Castellani, Carlos Estevez, Rayan Gonzalez, Jeff Hoffman, DJ Johnson, Justin Lawrence, German Marquez, Antonio Senzatela, and Jesus Tinoco to one-year contracts.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Claimed LHP Donnie Hart from Baltimore. Designated RHP Josh Fields for assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with OF Carlos Gomez on a minor league contract.

Advertisement
FOOTBALL
National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed TE Nick Boyle to a three-year contract.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Named Mark Duffner senior defensive assistant coach and Gerald Chatman defensive assistant coach.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Re-signed LB Justin March-Lillard and S Darian Thompson.

DENVER BRONCOS — Re-signed LS Casey Kreiter to a one-year contract. Released S Darian Stewart.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Re-signed LS Matt Overton.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Released DE Andre Branch and G Ted Larsen.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Re-signed K Aldrick Rosas.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed C Maurkice Pouncey and G Ramon Foster.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Declined the contract option for WR Pierre Garçon.

Canadian Football League

MONTREAL ALOUETTES — Signed WR Alex Morrison and OL Jarvis Harrison to one-year contracts.

HOCKEY
American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended San Antonio F Jordan Nolan two games for a charging incident in a March 5 game against Chicago.

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Signed F Terrence Wallin to a professional tryout agreement.

LACROSSE
National Lacrosse League

SAN DIEGO SEALS — Acquired D Paul Dawson from Rochester for a 2020 second-round draft pick and a conditional 2022 second-round draft pick

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

FC CINCINNATI — Placed D Blake Smith on waivers.

LOS ANGELES FC — Loaned D Lamar Batista to Phoenix (USL). Announced the retirement of M Baggio Husidic.

NEW MEXICO UNITED — Signed M Tommy Madden and D Manny Padilla. Fresno FC at Isotopes Park.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Signed G Thomas Hasal to a two-year contract.

United Soccer League

LOUDOUN UNITED FC — Signed M Noah Pilato.

TENNIS

ATP — Nannounced executive chairman & president Chris Kermode will leave after his term expires at the end 2019.

COLLEGE

FORDHAM — Named Jenn Thomas women’s assistant rowing coach.

KENT STATE — Announced the retirement of golf coach Herb Page at the end of the season.

MIAMI — Promoted David Cooney to director of recruiting; Joel Rodriguez to senior offensive quality control analyst; Mike Zuckerman to senior defensive quality control analyst; DeMarcus Van Dyke to assistant director of recruiting; and Tyler Stevens to coordinator in the player personnel department. Named Andy Vaughn director of player personnel; Jesse Stone and David Parker offensive quality control coaches; Jesse Byrd defensive quality control coach; Jorge Baez director of player development; and Alex Devine assistant director of player development.

NEBRASKA — Suspended sophomore F Nana Akenten indefinitely for a violation of team rules.

SYRACUSE — Named Sean Lawlor men’s assistant soccer coach.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|19 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

American, Malaysian armies team up for battle drills

Today in History

1950: FBI debuts '10 Most Wanted Fugitives' List

Get our daily newsletter.