Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Chance Adams and SS Thairo Estrada to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Assigned 2B Khristopher Negron outright to Tacoma (PCL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Signed a three-year working agreement with Yokohama (Central League-Japan).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned SS Mauricio Dubon and OFs Troy Stokes Jr. and Tyrone Taylor to San Antonio (PCL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Signed LHP Tony Sipp to a one-year contract and OF Tyler Goeddel and INF Luis Sardinas to minor league contracts.

American Association

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed OF Noah Cummings.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed INF Ivan De Jesus Jr.

BASKETBALL Women’s NBA

NEW YORK LIBERTY — Named Jonathan Kolb general manager.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with LB Terrell Suggs and QB Brett Hundley on one-year contracts.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Agreed to terms with TE Luke Stocker on a two-year contract.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed C Matt Paradis to a three-year contract.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed TE C.J. Uzomah to a three-year contract.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DT Sheldon Richardson, TE Demetrius Hart, LB Adarius Taylor and OL Eric Kush.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed CB Justin Coleman, DE Trey Flowers and TE Jesse James.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed S Adrian Amos, LBs Preston Smith and Za’Darius Smith and OL Billy Turner.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed WR Devin Funchess. Re-signed CB Pierre Desir.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed CB Eric Rowe and TE Clive Walford.

NEW YORK JETS — Released RB Isaiah Crowell. Re-signed NT Steve McLendon, OL Jonotthan Harrison and DB Darryl Roberts.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Traded DL Michael Bennett to New England.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with WR Adam Humphries on a multi-year contract.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Fined N.Y. Rangers F Chris Kreider $5,000 for elbowing.

COLLEGE

CENTENARY — Named CJ Seling lacrosse coach.

CUMBERLAND (TENN.) — Named Kasey Smith defensive assistant.

