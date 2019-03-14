Thursday’s Sports Transactions

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Chance Adams and SS Thairo Estrada to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).
SEATTLE MARINERS — Assigned 2B Khristopher Negron outright to Tacoma (PCL).
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Signed a three-year working agreement with Yokohama (Central League-Japan).
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned SS Mauricio Dubon and OFs Troy Stokes Jr. and Tyrone Taylor to San Antonio (PCL).
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Signed LHP Tony Sipp to a one-year contract and OF Tyler Goeddel and INF Luis Sardinas to minor league contracts.
LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed OF Noah Cummings.
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed INF Ivan De Jesus Jr.
NEW YORK LIBERTY — Named Jonathan Kolb general manager.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with LB Terrell Suggs and QB Brett Hundley on one-year contracts.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Agreed to terms with TE Luke Stocker on a two-year contract.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed C Matt Paradis to a three-year contract.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed TE C.J. Uzomah to a three-year contract.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DT Sheldon Richardson, TE Demetrius Hart, LB Adarius Taylor and OL Eric Kush.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed CB Justin Coleman, DE Trey Flowers and TE Jesse James.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed S Adrian Amos, LBs Preston Smith and Za’Darius Smith and OL Billy Turner.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed WR Devin Funchess. Re-signed CB Pierre Desir.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed CB Eric Rowe and TE Clive Walford.
NEW YORK JETS — Released RB Isaiah Crowell. Re-signed NT Steve McLendon, OL Jonotthan Harrison and DB Darryl Roberts.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Traded DL Michael Bennett to New England.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with WR Adam Humphries on a multi-year contract.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NHL — Fined N.Y. Rangers F Chris Kreider $5,000 for elbowing.
CENTENARY — Named CJ Seling lacrosse coach.
CUMBERLAND (TENN.) — Named Kasey Smith defensive assistant.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.