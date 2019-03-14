Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Chance Adams and SS Thairo Estrada to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Assigned 2B Khristopher Negron outright to Tacoma (PCL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Signed a three-year working agreement with Yokohama (Central League-Japan).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned SS Mauricio Dubon and OFs Troy Stokes Jr. and Tyrone Taylor to San Antonio (PCL).

Advertisement

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Signed LHP Tony Sipp to a one-year contract and OF Tyler Goeddel and INF Luis Sardinas to minor league contracts.

American Association

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed OF Noah Cummings.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed INF Ivan De Jesus Jr.

SUGAR LAND SKEETERS — Re-signed RHP Dallas Beeler.

BASKETBALL Women’s NBA

NEW YORK LIBERTY — Named Jonathan Kolb general manager.

FOOTBALL National Football League

NFL — Promoted Renie Anderson to chief revenue officer and executive vice president/NFL Partnerships and Peter O’Reilly to executive vice president/club business and league events. Named Hans Schroeder executive vice president and chief operating officer of NFL media.

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with LB Terrell Suggs and QB Brett Hundley on one-year contracts.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Agreed to terms with TE Luke Stocker on a two-year contract and RB Kenjon Barner on a one-year contract.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed C Matt Paradis to a three-year contract.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DB Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to a one-year contract.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed TE C.J. Uzomah and CB B.W. Webb to three-year contracts.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DT Sheldon Richardson, TE Demetrius Hart, LB Adarius Taylor and OL Eric Kush.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed OL Oday Aboushi, S Andrew Adams, CB Justin Coleman, DE Trey Flowers and TE Jesse James.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed S Adrian Amos, LBs Preston Smith and Za’Darius Smith and OL Billy Turner.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed CB Bradley Roby.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed WR Devin Funchess. Re-signed CB Pierre Desir.

KANAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed S Tyrann Mathieu and LB Damien Wilson.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed CB Eric Rowe and TE Clive Walford.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed RB Brandon Bolden. Re-signed CB Jason McCourty.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Agreed to terms with DT Malcom Brown on a three-year contract.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed S Antoine Bethea.

NEW YORK JETS — Released RB Isaiah Crowell. Re-signed NT Steve McLendon, OL Jonotthan Harrison and DB Darryl Roberts.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Released QB AJ McCarron and WR Jordy Nelson. Signed DT Johnathan Hankins to a two-year contract and S Lamarcus Joyner.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Traded DL Michael Bennett to New England.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed WR Donte Moncrief to a two-year contract.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Released LB Brock Coyle. Signed LB David Mayo to a two-year contract and CB Jason Verrett to a one-year contract. Signed LB Elijah Lee to a one-year exclusive rights tender.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with WR Adam Humphries on a multi-year contract.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed S Landon Collins.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Fined N.Y. Rangers F Chris Kreider $5,000 for elbowing.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned F Jordan Kyrou to San Antonio (AHL).

American Hockey League

BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Assigned G Mitch Gillam to Worcester (ECHL).

HERSHEY BEARS — Assigned D Joey Leach to South Carolina (ECHL).

LAVAL ROCKET — Assigned F Morgan Adams-Moisan to Maine (ECHL).

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Recalled G Matt Tomkins from Indy (ECHL).

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Recalled D Chris Forney from Tulsa (ECHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended South Carolina LW Mason Mitchell and Florida D Matt Finn two games and Orlando D Mike Monfredo one game.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Signed F Jay Dickman to an amateur tryout.

INDY FUEL — Released D Zane Schartz. Signed F Craig Puffer to an amateur tryout. Added G Eric Vogel as emergency backup.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Signed F Taylor Best.

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Signed F Brennan Sanford.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Signed F Max Kalter.

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Signed D Alex Jaeckle to an amateur tryout.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Released D Cam Bakker. Signed D Cameron Heath.

WICHITA THUNDER — Loaned F Dyson Stevenson to Utica (AHL).

WORCESTER RAILERS — Released G Tommy Nixon from an amateur tryout.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

CHICAGO FIRE — Acquired M Nicolás Gaitán from Chinese Super League club Dalian Yifang.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Loaned M Zachary Herivaux and F Brian Wright to Birmingham (USL Championship).

COLLEGE

BUFFALO — Signed men’s basketball coach Nate Oats to a contract extension through 2024.

CENTENARY — Named CJ Seling lacrosse coach.

CUMBERLAND (TENN.) — Named Kasey Smith defensive assistant.

WASHINGTON STATE — Fired basketball coach Ernie Kent.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.