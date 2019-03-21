Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Released SS Alcides Escobar and RHPs Omar Bencomo and Bo Schultz. Reassigned RHP Josh Lucas and INF Jack Reinheimer to minor league camp.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Released RHP Randall Delgado and 3B Chris Johnson. Optioned LHP Josh Osich and RHP Thyago Vieira to Charlotte (IL). Reassigned C Nate Nolan to minor league camp.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned RHP Dean Deetz to minor league camp.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Assigned 3B Kaleb Cowart outright to Salt Lake (PCL). Released OF DJ Jenkins.

Advertisement

SEATTLE MARINERS — OF Ichiro Suzuki announced his retirement. Promoted Lisa Winsby to senior vice president/people and culture, Cory Carbary to vice president of ticket sales and service, Greg Greene to vice president of marketing and Malcolm Rogel to vice president of ticket and event services.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed to terms with LHP Blake Snell on a five-year contract.

TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned RHP Ariel Jurado to Nashville (PCL) and LHP Brett Martin to Frisco (TL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Released 2B Adam Walton.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Mike Soroka to Gwinnett (IL). Signed RHP Josh Tomlin to a minor league contract.

CHICAGO CUBS — Released RHP Christian Bergman.

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned OF Austin Dean to New Orleans (PCL). Selected the contract of OF Curtis Granderson from New Orleans.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned RHPs Clay Holmes and Michael Feliz to Indianapolis (IL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reassigned OF Anthony Garcia to minor league camp. Signed OF Matt Joyce to a minor league contract.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Brett Marshall.

BASKETBALL Women’s NBA

NEW YORK LIBERTY — Signed G Marine Johannes.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Agreed to terms with WR Justin Hardy on a one-year contract.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed DT Josh Tupou to a one-year contract.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed TE Logan Thomas.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed CB Nevin Lawson and OL Jordan Devey.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Fined San Jose F Timo Meier $2,000 for diving/embellishment).

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Signed F Stelio Mattheos to a three-year, entry-level contract and assigned him to Charlotte (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled D Josh Jacobs from Binghamton (AHL).

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Signed D Grant Hutton to a one-year, entry-level contract.

American Hockey League SOCCER Major League Soccer

NEW YORK CITY — Acquired F Heber from Rijeka (HT Prva-Croatia).

OLYMPIC SPORTS

USA WRESTLING — Named Jessica Medina national women’s developmental coach.

COLLEGE

WASHINGTON — Agreed to terms with men’s basketball coach Mike Hopkins on a contract extension through the 2025 season.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.