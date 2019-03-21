Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Released SS Alcides Escobar and RHPs Omar Bencomo and Bo Schultz. Reassigned RHP Josh Lucas and INF Jack Reinheimer to minor league camp.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Released RHP Randall Delgado and 3B Chris Johnson. Optioned LHP Josh Osich and RHP Thyago Vieira to Charlotte (IL). Reassigned C Nate Nolan to minor league camp.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned RHP Dean Deetz to minor league camp.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Assigned 3B Kaleb Cowart outright to Salt Lake (PCL). Released OF DJ Jenkins.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reassigned OFs Billy Burns and Matt Lipka and C Ryan Lavarnway to minor league camp.

SEATTLE MARINERS — OF Ichiro Suzuki announced his retirement. Promoted Lisa Winsby to senior vice president/people and culture, Cory Carbary to vice president of ticket sales and service, Greg Greene to vice president of marketing and Malcolm Rogel to vice president of ticket and event services.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed to terms with LHP Blake Snell on a five-year contract.

TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned RHP Ariel Jurado to Nashville (PCL) and LHP Brett Martin to Frisco (TL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Released 2B Adam Walton.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Mike Soroka to Gwinnett (IL). Signed RHP Josh Tomlin to a minor league contract.

CHICAGO CUBS — Released RHP Christian Bergman.

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned OF Austin Dean to New Orleans (PCL). Selected the contract of OF Curtis Granderson from New Orleans.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned RHPs Clay Holmes and Michael Feliz to Indianapolis (IL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reassigned OF Anthony Garcia to minor league camp. Signed OF Matt Joyce to a minor league contract.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Brett Marshall.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Signed G Scott Machado to a 10-day contract.

Women’s NBA

NEW YORK LIBERTY — Signed G Marine Johannes.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed DL Darius Philon to a two-year contract and TE Ricky Seals-Jones to a one-year contract.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Agreed to terms with WR Justin Hardy on a one-year contract.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Agreed to terms with QB Robert Griffin III on a two-year contract.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed DT Josh Tupou to a one-year contract.

DENVER BRONCOS — Re-signed QB Kevin Hogan to a one-year contract.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed TE Logan Thomas.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed DE Justin Houston.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Agreed to terms with LB Mike Hull on a one-year contract.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed CB Nevin Lawson and OL Jordan Devey.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed DE Vinny Curry to a one-year contract.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Re-signed FB Alex Dupuis.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Fined San Jose F Timo Meier $2,000 for diving/embellishment).

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Signed F Stelio Mattheos to a three-year, entry-level contract and assigned him to Charlotte (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled D Josh Jacobs from Binghamton (AHL).

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Signed D Grant Hutton to a one-year, entry-level contract.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Signed F Nic Petan to a two-year contract extension.

American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Signed F Nick Jones. Signed D Matt Register to a professional tryout and F Ryan Dmowski to an amateur tryout.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

DALLAS — Loaned D Moises Hernandez to San Antonio (USL Championship).

NEW YORK CITY — Acquired F Heber from Rijeka (HT Prva-Croatia).

TORONTO — Signed M Richie Laryea.

OLYMPIC SPORTS

USA WRESTLING — Named Jessica Medina national women’s developmental coach.

COLLEGE

GEORGE WASHINGTON — Named Jamion Christian men’s basketball coach.

WASHINGTON — Agreed to terms with men’s basketball coach Mike Hopkins on a contract extension through the 2025 season.

