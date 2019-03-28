Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed 1B Steve Pearce, 2B Dustin Pedroia and 3B Marco Hernandez on the 10-day IL, Pearce retroactive to Monday. Placed RHP Steven Wright on the restricted list.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Placed INFs Jason Kipnis and Francisco Lindor and OF Bradley Zimmer on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Monday. Designated RHP Ben Taylor for assignment. Reassigned RHP Tyler Clippard, OF Carlos Gonzalez and C Dionar Navarro to minor league camp. Selected the contract of INF/DH Hanley Ramirez from Columbus (IL).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed RHPs Lance McCullers Jr. and Joe Smith on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Monday. Placed RHP Francis Martes on the restricted list.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed LHPs Danny Duffy and Brian Flynn on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Monday, and RHP Trevor Oaks on the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of INF Frank Schwindel from Omaha (PCL). Reassigned C Nick Dini, INF/OF Erick Mejia, RHPs Homer Bailey and Michael Ynoa and INFs Humberto Arteaga and Cheslor Cuthbert to minor league camp. Placed LHP Eric Skoglund on the restricted list.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed RHP/DH Shohei Ohtani, OFs Justin Upton and Michael Hermosillo, LHP Andrew Heaney and RHP Taylor Cole on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Monday. Claimed OF Brian Goodwin off waivers from Kansas City.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed OFs Aaron Hicks and Jacoby Ellsbury, SS Didi Gregorius and RHPs Dellin Betances, Ben Heller and Luis Severino on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Monday. Placed LHP CC Sabatha on the suspended list.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned INF Franklin Barreto to Las Vegas (PCL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed 3B Matt Duffy, LHP Anthony Banda and RHP Jose De Leon on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Monday.

TEXAS RANGERS — Placed LHP Yohander Mendez on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Monday, and RHP Luke Farrell on the 60-day IL. Optioned OF Zack Granite to Nashville (PCL). Assigned RHP Adrian Sampson to Nashville. Designated RHP Connor Sadzeck for assignment. Selected the contracts of RHP Jeanmar Gomez, 2B Logan Forsythe and OF Hunter Pence from Nashville (PCL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed OF Dalton Pompey on the 7-day IL and OF Jonathan Davis, LHP Ryan Borucki and RHPs Clay Buchholz, David Phelps and Ryan Tepera on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Monday. Recalled 1B Rowdy Tellez from Buffalo (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Javy Guerra from Buffalo.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Placed LHP T.J. McFarland and OF Steven Souza Jr. on the 10-day IL and RHPs Silvino Bracho and Taijuan Walker on the 60-day IL. Recalled SS Ildemarco Vargas from Reno (PCL).

ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed LHP A.J. Minter and RHPs Mike Foltynewicz, Kevin Gausman and Darren O’Day on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Monday. Selected the contracts of RHP Josh Tomlin and OF Matt Joyce from Gwinnett (IL). Designated C Raffy Lopez for assignment.

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed LHP Xavier Cedeno and RHPs Tony Barnette and Brandon Morrow on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Monday.

CINCINNATI REDS — Placed INF Alex Blandino, 2B Scooter Gennett and LHP Alex Wood on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Monday. Designated RHP Matt Wisler and LHP Brandon Finnegan for assignment. Claimed RHP Jose Lopez off waivers from San Francisco and optioned him to Louisville (IL). Selected the contracts of INF/OF Derek Dietrich and SS Jose Iglesias from Louisville. Recalled C Kyle Farmer from Louisville.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Placed LHP Chris Rusin and RHP Antonio Senzatela on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Monday.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Placed LHPs Tony Cingrani, Rich Hill and Clayton Kershaw on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Monday.

MIAMI MARLINS — Placed RHP Riley Ferrell on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Monday.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed RHPs Corey Knebel, Jimmy Nelson, Bobby Wahl and Jeremy Jeffress on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Monday.

NEW YORK METS — Placed OF Yoenis Cespedes, C Travis d’Arnaud, 3B Todd Frazier, 2B Jed Lowrie and RHP Drew Smith on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Monday. Recalled RHP Tim Peterson from Syracuse (IL). Selected the contracts of 1B Pete Alonso and LHP Luis Avilan from Syracuse. Signed C Rene Rivera to a minor league contract.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed RHP Tommy Hunter and OF Roman Quinn on the 10-day IL.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed C Elias Diaz, INF/OF Jose Osuna, OFs Lonnie Chisenhall and Gregory Polanco and RHPs Jordan Lyles and Dovydas Neverauskas on the 10-day IL; Chisenhall retroactive to Tuesday, the rest to Monday; and RHP Edgar Santana on the 60-day IL. Designated RHPs Jake Barrett and Aaron Slegers for assignment. Selected the contracts of LHP Francisco Liriano and OFs Melky Cabrera and JB Shuck from Indianapolis (IL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Claimed RHP Merandy Gonzalez off waivers from San Francisco and optioned him to Springfield (TL). Transferred LHP Brett Cecil to the 60-day IL.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed RHPs Miguel Diaz, Brett Kennedy and Jacob Nix on the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Bryan Mitchell for assignment. Optioned RHP Gerardo Reyes, LHP Brad Wieck and INFs Ty France, Jose Pirela and Luis Urias to El Paso (PCL). Selected the contract of INF Fernando Tatis Jr. from El Paso.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Designated INF Alen Hanson, C Tom Murphy and OF Mac Williamson for assignment. Selected the contracts of OF Gerardo Parra, INF Yangervis Solarte and RHP Nick Vincent from Sacramento (PCL).

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed INF Steve Lombardozzi.

Frontier League

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed LHP Scott Sebald.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed RHP Logan Lombana to a contract extension.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed INF Daniel Rodriguez.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Tyler Mondile.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

SACRAMENTO KINGS — Recalled G Cody Demps and F Caleb Swanigan from Stockton (NBAGL).

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed RB/KR Senorise Perry to a one-year contract.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Traded DE Robert Quinn to Dallas for a sixth-round draft pick.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Announced the resignation of defensive coordinator Greg Schiano.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed RB Isaiah Crowell to a one-year contract and LB Brandon Marshall.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed WR Dennis Parks.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled F Alex Dostie from Tulsa (ECHL) to San Diego (AHL).

BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned C Tage Thompson to Rochester (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Assigned F Tony Calderone from Texas (AHL) to Idaho (ECHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Assigned F Gabriel Gagne from Toronto (AHL) to Newfoundland (ECHL).

American Hockey League

BINGHAMTON DEVILS — Returned F Nick Sorkin to Worcester (ECHL).

BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Agreed to terms with F Bobo Carpenter on an amateur tryout.

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Assigned D Marcus Crawford to Toledo (ECHL).

MANITOBA MOOSE — Assigned F Alexis D’Aoust to Jacksonville (ECHL).

TORONTO MARLIES — Assigned D Sam Jardine to Newfoundland (ECHL).

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Recalled F Jared Thomas from Tulsa (ECHL).

ECHL

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Released D Carter Struthers and F Hans Gorowsky.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Released G Kyle Torres as emergency backup.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Signed F Daniel Perez.

INDY FUEL — Released D Braden Hellems and F Craig Puffer.

MAINE MARINERS — Claimed F Zeb Knutson off waivers from Indy.

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Released D Tyler Mayea.

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Signed D Mitch Hall.

WHEELING NAILERS — Signed D Jack MacNee to an amateur tryout.

WICHITA THUNDER — Released F Shane Walsh.

SOCCER

U.S. SOCCER — Elected Mike Cullina and Alec Papadakis to the board of directors.

Major League Soccer

CINCINNATI — Named Gary Walker director of sports performance.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed M Scott Caldwell to a multi-year contract extension.

USL League One

NORTH TEXAS — Signed Ds Hector Montalvo and Cesar Murillo to one-year contracts.

COLLEGE

EAST CAROLINA — Agreed to terms with Kim McNeill and named her women’s basketball coach.

IOWA STATE — Agreed to terms with women’s basketball coach Bill Fennelly on a contract extension through 2025.

LOUISVILLE — Sophomore F Jordan Nwora declared for the NBA draft.

NIAGARA — Named Patrick Beilein men’s basketball coach.

SAINT JOSEPH’S — Named Billy Lange men’s basketball coach.

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE — Promoted men’s assistant basketball coach Eric Henderson to head coach.

UMKC — Named Billy Donlon men’s basketball coach.

