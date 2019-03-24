Tigers 18, Blue Jays 6

|Toronto
|Detroit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|K.Smith ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Hrrison 2b
|1
|3
|1
|0
|E.Sgard 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|P.Kozma ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Bggio 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|K.Eaves ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Grichuk cf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Cstllns rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|R.Pritt lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|V.Reyes rf
|1
|2
|1
|0
|C.Large ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hampton ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McKnney 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cabrera dh
|3
|1
|2
|4
|A.Burns 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ca.Rupp ph
|3
|1
|2
|0
|D L Crz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Goodrum lf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|R.Urena 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|J.Rbson lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Espinal 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|J.Hicks c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Placios rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Scvcque ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lndqist dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Beckham 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|R.Felds lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Paredes 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|L.Maile c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|J.Mrcer ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Cntwell c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|W.Cstro pr
|2
|2
|1
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|Pterson 1b
|4
|3
|2
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|D.Pnero 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Mahtook cf
|2
|2
|1
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|Cameron cf
|2
|1
|1
|4
|Totals
|39
|6
|12
|6
|Totals
|40
|18
|17
|18
|Toronto
|002
|300
|001—6
|Detroit
|140
|238
|00x—18
E_Biggio (1), Maile (1). 2B_Sogard (1), Fields (1), Maile (1), Harrison (5), Cabrera (3), Robson (1), Hicks (1), Mercer 2 (3), Peterson (2). 3B_Palacios (1). HR_Biggio (1), Grichuk (4), Cabrera (5), Mahtook (1), Cameron (2). SF_Castellanos (1), Goodrum (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Toronto
|Reid-Foley
|2
|4
|5
|5
|3
|3
|Shafer L, 1-1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Norris
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|2
|Isaacs
|1-3
|4
|7
|6
|2
|0
|Case
|1 2-3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Ouellette
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Detroit
|Norris W, 2-2
|4
|6
|5
|5
|3
|2
|Farmer H,
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hardy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Stumpf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Thielbar
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
HBP_by_Reid-Foley (Goodrum).
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Jerry Layne.
T_2:59. A_7,869
