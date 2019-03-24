Listen Live Sports

Tigers 18, Blue Jays 6

March 24, 2019 4:40 pm
 
Toronto Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
K.Smith ss 5 1 2 0 Hrrison 2b 1 3 1 0
E.Sgard 3b 3 0 1 1 P.Kozma ph 2 0 0 0
C.Bggio 3b 2 1 1 1 K.Eaves ph 1 0 0 0
Grichuk cf 2 1 1 2 Cstllns rf 2 0 1 1
R.Pritt lf 1 0 0 0 V.Reyes rf 1 2 1 0
C.Large ph 0 0 0 0 Hampton ph 1 0 0 0
McKnney 1b 3 0 0 0 Cabrera dh 3 1 2 4
A.Burns 1b 1 0 0 0 Ca.Rupp ph 3 1 2 0
D L Crz ph 1 0 0 0 Goodrum lf 1 0 0 1
R.Urena 2b 3 0 1 0 J.Rbson lf 2 0 1 1
Espinal 2b 2 0 1 0 J.Hicks c 4 1 1 1
Placios rf 5 0 2 0 Scvcque ph 1 0 0 0
Lndqist dh 4 1 0 0 Beckham 3b 3 0 0 0
R.Felds lf 3 1 2 0 Paredes 3b 1 1 0 0
L.Maile c 3 1 1 2 J.Mrcer ss 3 1 2 0
Cntwell c 1 0 0 0 W.Cstro pr 2 2 1 2
Pterson 1b 4 3 2 2
D.Pnero 1b 1 0 1 0
Mahtook cf 2 2 1 2
Cameron cf 2 1 1 4
Totals 39 6 12 6 Totals 40 18 17 18
Toronto 002 300 001—6
Detroit 140 238 00x—18

E_Biggio (1), Maile (1). 2B_Sogard (1), Fields (1), Maile (1), Harrison (5), Cabrera (3), Robson (1), Hicks (1), Mercer 2 (3), Peterson (2). 3B_Palacios (1). HR_Biggio (1), Grichuk (4), Cabrera (5), Mahtook (1), Cameron (2). SF_Castellanos (1), Goodrum (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Reid-Foley 2 4 5 5 3 3
Shafer L, 1-1 2 2 2 2 0 3
Norris 1 3 3 3 0 2
Isaacs 1-3 4 7 6 2 0
Case 1 2-3 4 1 1 0 2
Ouellette 1 0 0 0 0 1
Detroit
Norris W, 2-2 4 6 5 5 3 2
Farmer H, 2 3 0 0 0 2
Hardy 1 1 0 0 0 3
Stumpf 1 0 0 0 0 1
Thielbar 1 2 1 1 1 3

HBP_by_Reid-Foley (Goodrum).

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Jerry Layne.

T_2:59. A_7,869

