Tigers 18, Blue Jays 6

Toronto Detroit ab r h bi ab r h bi K.Smith ss 5 1 2 0 Hrrison 2b 1 3 1 0 E.Sgard 3b 3 0 1 1 P.Kozma ph 2 0 0 0 C.Bggio 3b 2 1 1 1 K.Eaves ph 1 0 0 0 Grichuk cf 2 1 1 2 Cstllns rf 2 0 1 1 R.Pritt lf 1 0 0 0 V.Reyes rf 1 2 1 0 C.Large ph 0 0 0 0 Hampton ph 1 0 0 0 McKnney 1b 3 0 0 0 Cabrera dh 3 1 2 4 A.Burns 1b 1 0 0 0 Ca.Rupp ph 3 1 2 0 D L Crz ph 1 0 0 0 Goodrum lf 1 0 0 1 R.Urena 2b 3 0 1 0 J.Rbson lf 2 0 1 1 Espinal 2b 2 0 1 0 J.Hicks c 4 1 1 1 Placios rf 5 0 2 0 Scvcque ph 1 0 0 0 Lndqist dh 4 1 0 0 Beckham 3b 3 0 0 0 R.Felds lf 3 1 2 0 Paredes 3b 1 1 0 0 L.Maile c 3 1 1 2 J.Mrcer ss 3 1 2 0 Cntwell c 1 0 0 0 W.Cstro pr 2 2 1 2 Pterson 1b 4 3 2 2 D.Pnero 1b 1 0 1 0 Mahtook cf 2 2 1 2 Cameron cf 2 1 1 4 Totals 39 6 12 6 Totals 40 18 17 18

Toronto 002 300 001—6 Detroit 140 238 00x—18

E_Biggio (1), Maile (1). 2B_Sogard (1), Fields (1), Maile (1), Harrison (5), Cabrera (3), Robson (1), Hicks (1), Mercer 2 (3), Peterson (2). 3B_Palacios (1). HR_Biggio (1), Grichuk (4), Cabrera (5), Mahtook (1), Cameron (2). SF_Castellanos (1), Goodrum (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Toronto Reid-Foley 2 4 5 5 3 3 Shafer L, 1-1 2 2 2 2 0 3 Norris 1 3 3 3 0 2 Isaacs 1-3 4 7 6 2 0 Case 1 2-3 4 1 1 0 2 Ouellette 1 0 0 0 0 1 Detroit Norris W, 2-2 4 6 5 5 3 2 Farmer H, 2 3 0 0 0 2 Hardy 1 1 0 0 0 3 Stumpf 1 0 0 0 0 1 Thielbar 1 2 1 1 1 3

HBP_by_Reid-Foley (Goodrum).

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Jerry Layne.

Advertisement

T_2:59. A_7,869

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.