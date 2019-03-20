Tigers 3, Phillies 1

|Detroit
|Philadelphia
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Hrrison 2b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|McCtchn lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|A.Smcox pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|D.Czens lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cstllns rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Sgura ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Dthrage rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Rmine ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cabrera dh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|B.Hrper rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Ca.Rupp pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rbinson rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Goodrum 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Ralmuto c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|D.Pnero pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D.Btera c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Mahtook lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Herrera cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Azcar lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|L.Adams cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rdrguez 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hrnndez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|J.Lster 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Frnco 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Greiner c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rdrguez 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Mrcer ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pivetta sp
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Jones cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Wlliams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|De.Hill cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kingery ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|29
|3
|4
|3
|Totals
|30
|1
|6
|0
|Detroit
|001
|002
|000—3
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|100—1
E_Castro (1). DP_Detroit 2, Philadelphia 0. LOB_Detroit 3, Philadelphia 4. HR_Harrison (1). SB_Jones (3). CS_Herrera (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Detroit
|Turnbull W, 1-0
|5
|3
|0
|0
|1
|7
|Garrett H, 4
|1 2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Alcantara H, 4
|1 1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cisnero
|BS, 1-5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Philadelphia
|Pivetta L, 1-1 BS, 0-3
|5
|3
|3
|3
|2
|8
|Beato
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Neshek
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Robertson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Neris
|BS, 0-3
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Morgan
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Alcantara.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, James Hoye; Third, D;J; Reyburn.
T_2:30. A_9,242
