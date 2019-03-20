Tigers 3, Phillies 1

Detroit Philadelphia ab r h bi ab r h bi Hrrison 2b 3 1 2 2 McCtchn lf 3 0 1 0 A.Smcox pr 1 1 0 0 D.Czens lf 1 0 0 0 Cstllns rf 3 0 0 0 J.Sgura ss 3 0 1 0 Dthrage rf 1 0 0 0 A.Rmine ss 1 0 0 0 Cabrera dh 2 0 1 1 B.Hrper rf 2 1 1 0 Ca.Rupp pr 1 0 0 0 Rbinson rf 1 0 0 0 Goodrum 3b 2 0 1 0 Ralmuto c 3 0 1 0 D.Pnero pr 1 0 0 0 D.Btera c 1 0 1 0 Mahtook lf 3 0 0 0 Herrera cf 2 0 0 0 J.Azcar lf 1 0 0 0 L.Adams cf 1 0 0 0 Rdrguez 1b 3 0 0 0 Hrnndez 2b 3 0 1 0 J.Lster 1b 1 0 0 0 M.Frnco 3b 3 0 0 0 Greiner c 2 0 0 0 Rdrguez 1b 3 0 0 0 J.Mrcer ss 3 0 0 0 Pivetta sp 1 0 0 0 J.Jones cf 1 1 0 0 Wlliams ph 1 0 0 0 De.Hill cf 1 0 0 0 Kingery ph 1 0 0 0 Totals 29 3 4 3 Totals 30 1 6 0

Detroit 001 002 000—3 Philadelphia 000 000 100—1

E_Castro (1). DP_Detroit 2, Philadelphia 0. LOB_Detroit 3, Philadelphia 4. HR_Harrison (1). SB_Jones (3). CS_Herrera (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Detroit Turnbull W, 1-0 5 3 0 0 1 7 Garrett H, 4 1 2-3 2 1 1 1 1 Alcantara H, 4 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Cisnero BS, 1-5 1 1 0 0 0 2 Philadelphia Pivetta L, 1-1 BS, 0-3 5 3 3 3 2 8 Beato 1 1 0 0 1 2 Neshek 1 0 0 0 1 0 Robertson 1 0 0 0 0 0 Neris BS, 0-3 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Morgan 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Alcantara.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, James Hoye; Third, D;J; Reyburn.

Advertisement

T_2:30. A_9,242

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.